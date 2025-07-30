Cardinals vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 30

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals versus the Miami Marlins is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Cardinals vs Marlins Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (55-54) vs. Miami Marlins (51-55)

Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and FDSFL

Cardinals vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-142) | MIA: (+120)

STL: (-142) | MIA: (+120) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+142) | MIA: +1.5 (-172)

STL: -1.5 (+142) | MIA: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cardinals vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 6-7, 4.94 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Marlins) - 3-8, 5.05 ERA

The Cardinals will give the ball to Miles Mikolas (6-7, 4.94 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Cal Quantrill (3-8, 5.05 ERA). Mikolas and his team are 10-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Mikolas' team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-2. The Marlins have a 12-7-0 ATS record in Quantrill's 19 starts that had a set spread. The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog in 18 of Quantrill's starts this season, and they went 11-7 in those games.

Cardinals vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (58.3%)

Cardinals vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cardinals vs. Marlins reveal St. Louis as the favorite (-142) and Miami as the underdog (+120) on the road.

Cardinals vs Marlins Spread

The Cardinals are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cardinals are +142 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being -172.

Cardinals vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Cardinals-Marlins on July 30, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Cardinals vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Cardinals have come away with 26 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season St. Louis has been victorious 12 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 54 of their 106 opportunities.

The Cardinals are 56-50-0 against the spread in their 106 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have won 43 of the 90 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (47.8%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Miami has gone 30-31 (49.2%).

The Marlins have played in 102 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-56-0).

The Marlins have put together a 61-41-0 record against the spread this season (covering 59.8% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has an OPS of .773, fueled by an OBP of .356 to go with a slugging percentage of .417. He has a .285 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 24th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 85th in slugging.

Alec Burleson leads St. Louis in total hits (95) this season while batting .286 with 33 extra-base hits. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .339.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging among qualified batters.

Willson Contreras has 98 hits this season and has a slash line of .259/.346/.444.

Nolan Arenado has 10 home runs, 43 RBI and a batting average of .235 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has a team-best OBP (.382), while pacing the Marlins in hits (102). He's batting .302 and slugging.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks seventh in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is fifth in slugging.

Stowers enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .382 with five doubles, four home runs, seven walks and nine RBIs.

Otto Lopez has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 34 walks while batting .249. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He ranks 95th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Xavier Edwards has a slugging percentage of .361, a team-high for the Marlins.

Agustin Ramirez has 24 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .238.

Cardinals vs Marlins Head to Head

7/29/2025: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-0 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/28/2025: 7-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/19/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/18/2024: 9-8 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-8 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/17/2024: 7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/7/2024: 10-3 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-3 MIA (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/6/2024: 3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/4/2024: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/19/2023: 6-4 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-4 STL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/18/2023: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

