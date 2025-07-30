Mariners vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 30

Odds updated as of 4:16 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners will take on the Athletics in MLB action on Wednesday.

Mariners vs Athletics Game Info

Seattle Mariners (57-51) vs. Athletics (47-63)

Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-148) | OAK: (+126)

SEA: (-148) | OAK: (+126) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+108) | OAK: +1.5 (-130)

SEA: -1.5 (+108) | OAK: +1.5 (-130) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mariners vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 8-5, 2.77 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 9-7, 4.28 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryan Woo (8-5) against the Athletics and Jeffrey Springs (9-7). When Woo starts, his team is 8-12-0 against the spread this season. Woo's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-7). The Athletics have a 12-8-0 ATS record in Springs' 20 starts that had a set spread. The Athletics are 9-6 in Springs' 15 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (54.5%)

Mariners vs Athletics Moneyline

The Mariners vs Athletics moneyline has the Mariners as a -148 favorite, while the Athletics are a +126 underdog at home.

Mariners vs Athletics Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Mariners are +108 to cover, while the Athletics are -130 to cover.

Mariners vs Athletics Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Mariners-Athletics on July 30, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 38, or 54.3%, of the 70 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year, the Mariners have won 12 of 24 games when listed as at least -148 or better on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 55 of their 105 games with a total this season.

The Mariners have an against the spread record of 45-60-0 in 105 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have put together a 35-52 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40.2% of those games).

The Athletics have gone 15-30 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer (33.3%).

The Athletics have played in 109 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-48-6).

The Athletics have a 56-53-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.4% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 102 hits and an OBP of .368, both of which lead Seattle hitters this season. He has a .260 batting average and a slugging percentage of .613.

He ranks 75th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among all qualified batters in the majors.

Raleigh has picked up at least one hit in nine straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .262 with three home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Josh Naylor is batting .291 with 19 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 38 walks, while slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 19th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .744, fueled by an OBP of .313 and a team-best slugging percentage of .431 this season.

Randy Arozarena has 20 home runs, 52 RBI and a batting average of .247 this season.

Arozarena has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has racked up 116 hits with a .496 slugging percentage, both team-best stats for the Athletics. He's batting .272 and with an on-base percentage of .347.

He is 49th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Rooker heads into this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom has 17 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .255. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 85th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

Nick Kurtz is hitting .305 with 18 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 30 walks.

Lawrence Butler is batting .237 with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 42 walks.

Mariners vs Athletics Head to Head

7/29/2025: 6-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/28/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/7/2025: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/6/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/5/2025: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/30/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 3/29/2025: 4-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 3/28/2025: 7-0 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-0 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/27/2025: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/29/2024: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

