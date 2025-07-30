Mariners vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 30
Odds updated as of 4:16 a.m.
The Seattle Mariners will take on the Athletics in MLB action on Wednesday.
Mariners vs Athletics Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (57-51) vs. Athletics (47-63)
- Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
- Time: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California
- Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-CA, and ROOT Sports NW
Mariners vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SEA: (-148) | OAK: (+126)
- Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+108) | OAK: +1.5 (-130)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Mariners vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 8-5, 2.77 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 9-7, 4.28 ERA
The Mariners will give the nod to Bryan Woo (8-5) against the Athletics and Jeffrey Springs (9-7). When Woo starts, his team is 8-12-0 against the spread this season. Woo's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-7). The Athletics have a 12-8-0 ATS record in Springs' 20 starts that had a set spread. The Athletics are 9-6 in Springs' 15 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Mariners vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Mariners win (54.5%)
Mariners vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Mariners vs Athletics moneyline has the Mariners as a -148 favorite, while the Athletics are a +126 underdog at home.
Mariners vs Athletics Spread
- The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Mariners are +108 to cover, while the Athletics are -130 to cover.
Mariners vs Athletics Over/Under
- A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Mariners-Athletics on July 30, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.
Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Mariners have won in 38, or 54.3%, of the 70 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This year, the Mariners have won 12 of 24 games when listed as at least -148 or better on the moneyline.
- The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 55 of their 105 games with a total this season.
- The Mariners have an against the spread record of 45-60-0 in 105 games with a line this season.
- The Athletics have put together a 35-52 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40.2% of those games).
- The Athletics have gone 15-30 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer (33.3%).
- The Athletics have played in 109 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-48-6).
- The Athletics have a 56-53-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.4% of the time).
Mariners Player Leaders
- Cal Raleigh has 102 hits and an OBP of .368, both of which lead Seattle hitters this season. He has a .260 batting average and a slugging percentage of .613.
- He ranks 75th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among all qualified batters in the majors.
- Raleigh has picked up at least one hit in nine straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .262 with three home runs, two walks and four RBIs.
- Josh Naylor is batting .291 with 19 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 38 walks, while slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .357.
- Among all qualifying players, he ranks 19th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.
- Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .744, fueled by an OBP of .313 and a team-best slugging percentage of .431 this season.
- Randy Arozarena has 20 home runs, 52 RBI and a batting average of .247 this season.
- Arozarena has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Brent Rooker has racked up 116 hits with a .496 slugging percentage, both team-best stats for the Athletics. He's batting .272 and with an on-base percentage of .347.
- He is 49th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Rooker heads into this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.
- Tyler Soderstrom has 17 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .255. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .330.
- Including all qualified players, he ranks 85th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.
- Nick Kurtz is hitting .305 with 18 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 30 walks.
- Lawrence Butler is batting .237 with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 42 walks.
Mariners vs Athletics Head to Head
- 7/29/2025: 6-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 7/28/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 5/7/2025: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 5/6/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 5/5/2025: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 3/30/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 3/29/2025: 4-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 3/28/2025: 7-0 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 3/27/2025: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 9/29/2024: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
