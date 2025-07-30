Royals vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 30

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Kansas City Royals versus the Atlanta Braves is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Royals vs Braves Game Info

Kansas City Royals (53-55) vs. Atlanta Braves (45-61)

Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and FDSSO

Royals vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-126) | ATL: (+108)

KC: (-126) | ATL: (+108) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+152) | ATL: +1.5 (-184)

KC: -1.5 (+152) | ATL: +1.5 (-184) Total: 10 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Royals vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Angel Zerpa (Royals) - 3-1, 4.15 ERA vs Joey Wentz (Braves) - 2-2, 5.76 ERA

The probable pitchers are Angel Zerpa (3-1) for the Royals and Joey Wentz (2-2) for the Braves. Zerpa and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Zerpa's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Wentz has started two games with set spreads, and the Braves failed to cover in both chances. The Braves were the moneyline underdog for two Wentz starts this season -- they lost both.

Royals vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (50.2%)

Royals vs Braves Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Royals, Atlanta is the underdog at +108, and Kansas City is -126 playing at home.

Royals vs Braves Spread

The Royals are hosting the Braves and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Royals are +152 to cover the runline, with the Braves being -184.

Royals vs Braves Over/Under

The over/under for the Royals versus Braves game on July 30 has been set at 10, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Royals vs Braves Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in 22, or 52.4%, of the 42 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Kansas City has a record of 13-12 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over in 43 of their 106 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals are 54-52-0 against the spread in their 106 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves are 5-20 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 20% of those games).

Atlanta has gone 2-12 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (14.3%).

The Braves have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 102 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 43 of those games (43-52-7).

The Braves have a 42-60-0 record ATS this season (covering 41.2% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 123 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .496. He's batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 19th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Witt hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .262 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBIs.

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City in OBP (.356) this season, fueled by 118 hits. He's batting .300 while slugging .473.

His batting average is ninth among qualified players, his on-base percentage 35th, and his slugging percentage 36th.

Garcia has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .316 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .268 with a .446 slugging percentage and 65 RBI this year.

Pasquantino has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Salvador Perez has been key for Kansas City with 101 hits, an OBP of .298 plus a slugging percentage of .458.

Perez heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a double and an RBI.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has put up a team-best OBP (.368), while leading the Braves in hits (106). He's batting .264 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 68th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Marcell Ozuna has 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 68 walks while batting .236. He's slugging .403 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 123rd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .221 with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 43 walks.

Austin Riley leads his team with a .441 slugging percentage.

Royals vs Braves Head to Head

7/29/2025: 9-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/28/2025: 10-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/29/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/28/2024: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/27/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/16/2023: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/14/2023: 10-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

