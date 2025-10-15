Best NFL Survivor Contest Picks for Week 7: Can the Bears Keep Rolling?

NFL survivor pools are an interesting way to have some fun during the season, and this weekly article is here to help you stay alive deep into the season.

Here are some of the best NFL survivor picks for Week 7.

NFL Survivor Picks for Week 7

Best Picks

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs got back on track in a big way in their 30-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday night. Kansas City is set to host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7 and are favored by a massive 11.5 points.

Currently, no other team is favored by more than a touchdown in Week 7, so the Chiefs can be deemed as the "safest" survivor pick. Our NFL Power Rankings have the Chiefs ranked 2nd while the Raiders are down at the 25th spot. Moreover, the Chiefs are set to get Rashee Rice back this week, so Patrick Mahomes will get to work with his full receiving corps for the first time of the season.

Here's a look at Kansas City's upcoming schedule past Week 7: vs. Washington Commanders, at Buffalo Bills, bye, at Denver Broncos. This week is likely the best time to use the Chiefs in your survivor contest if you have not done so already. Kansas City sports a whopping 46.7% pick rate in survivor pools, per Yahoo.

Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers made good on their sizable 42.9% pick rate in Week 6 after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals by nine points. They'll turn around to face the Arizona Cardinals in a game where the Pack is favored by 6.5 points.

Arizona put up a fight against the Indianapolis Colts sans Kyler Murray (foot) last week, but they've looked fairly mediocre all season and are set for their toughest challenge yet against the Packers. Green Bay has a top-10 adjusted unit on both sides of the ball while Arizona ranks outside the top-18 on offense and defense, per our schedule-adjusted NFL efficiency rankings.

There's a decent chance you've either already used Green Bay or want to save them for when they host the Carolina Panthers in Week 9, but this is nonetheless another soft spot for the Packers.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos have had a tough travel schedule after facing the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 5 and meeting up with the New York Jets in London in Week 6. The New York Giants, meanwhile, haven't played since last Thursday, and Jaxson Dart has looked pretty darn good thus far.

Even still, the Broncos are favored by a touchdown on Sunday, making them a viable survivor pick.

Denver touts the second-best schedule-adjusted defense in the NFL, so this figures to be a brutal road match for Dart and company. Even if the Giants get Darius Slayton back this weekend, Dart will still have lacking resources in the passing game. It's a scary spot against a Denver defense that has totaled 30 sacks this season -- 10 more than the next-best team.

Digging Deeper

Do you want -- or need -- to use other squads than the teams listed above? Here are some other options.

New England Patriots

In a fun turn of events, the New England Patriots are in first place in the AFC East and are tied as the second-biggest favorite (-7.0) for Week 7.

Our NFL Power Rankings still have the Patriots ranked just 16th and the offense is dead-last in rushing efficiency, but Drake Maye has been superb in his first season as the full-time starter. He enters Week 7 with the fourth-shortest NFL MVP odds (+1000) and paces the AFC in expected points added (EPA) per drop back. That should play against the Tennessee Titans, who rank 26th in adjusted defense and dead-last in adjusted offense.

The Titans could have some extra mojo this week after parting ways with head coach Brian Callahan, but they're nonetheless a group we'll consistently bully in survivor pools and, as of now, the Patriots look the part.

Chicago Bears

If you've already used teams such as the Chiefs or Packers, the Chicago Bears are a decent pivot option for Week 7.

The Bears have won three straight games and are riding particularly high after defeating the Washington Commanders on Monday night. Chicago's remaining schedule is brutal thanks to being an NFC North group, but they will get to host the New Orleans Saints this Sunday.

Spencer Rattler and company are moving outdoors and outside the Superdome for just the third time this season, and that alone should give them a knock. Not to mention, this is a Bears group that has totaled 12 takeaways (second-most in NFL) through just five games.

You don't necessarily need to use the Bears in your survivor pool this season, but this week serves as the most logical time to take Chicago.

