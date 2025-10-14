2025 NFL Power Rankings Entering Week 7

NFL Week 6 is in the books.

We're officially a third of the way through the season, and none of the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, or Kansas City Chiefs hold a division lead.

In fact, those AFC "powerhouses" sport a combined 10-14 record while Daniel Jones and Drake Maye pace the conference in expected points added (EPA) per drop back.

Not much has gone according to plan. But when we put records alone aside, what does the data say about each team in the league?

Let's check out our NFL Power Rankings -- which are powered by numberFire's nERD-based rankings -- as we recap Week 6 and look ahead to Week 7.

NFL Power Rankings for Week 7

Team Rank nERD Playoff Odds Divisional Odds Super Bowl Odds Buffalo Bills 1 8.71 95.0% 62.4% 16.0% Kansas City Chiefs 2 7.84 76.4% 33.8% 9.4% Green Bay Packers 3 6.34 84.2% 47.0% 9.6% Detroit Lions 4 6.06 75.6% 32.9% 8.6% Los Angeles Chargers 5 5.10 78.2% 37.1% 5.8% Los Angeles Rams 6 5.07 71.4% 46.9% 7.2% Denver Broncos 7 4.93 73.5% 28.8% 4.5% View Full Table ChevronDown

Josh Allen and the Bills looked lifeless in their Monday Night Football loss to the Atlanta Falcons, but the meh showing wasn't enough to undo what the Bills achieved in the first four weeks of the season. Buffalo is our highest-rated team for the fourth straight week, and their +650 Super Bowl LX odds (shortest) reflect that.

Even so, the New England Patriots are officially a team to watch in the AFC East. numberFire has the Patriots ranked just 16th heading into this week. After all, New England ranks a sour 24th in schedule-adjusted pass defense and dead-last in rushing efficiency. Maye is just one piece of the puzzle, albeit a big one. But if he continues to play at this level, the Pats could at least give the Bills a run for their money.

The Chiefs were one of our biggest risers after they defeated the Detroit Lions by 13 points on Sunday night. Even better, Kansas City is set to get Rashee Rice back from suspension this week. Among the good teams that have struggled in the early going, the Chiefs are primed to right the ship with the most pace. You can currently get the Chiefs to win the AFC West at +125 odds. I'll note that Kansas City will be coming off a bye for their road date against the Denver Broncos in Week 11.

Three NFC North clubs hold a top-10 standing in this week's rankings. That's not even counting the Chicago Bears, who have won three straight games, most recently the Caleb Williams versus Jayden Daniels rematch. Unfortunately for the Bears, you can't get by on being just fine in the NFC North. Beyond four divisional games, Chicago's remaining schedule includes dates with the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, and a Ravens group that is expected to have Lamar Jackson back by then.

Speaking of the Ravens -- can they rebound from a sorry 1-5 record? Baltimore's Week 7 bye could not have come at a more ideal time and, as mentioned, Lamar is expected to be back for that Week 8 match against the Bears. But the defense didn't look all that great even when the starters were relatively healthy, and it's easier to press the panic button seeing that the Pittsburgh Steelers have gone 4-1. It's no longer dramatic to claim the Ravens are at serious risk of missing the postseason as evidenced by their +110 NFL playoff odds.

There are only two five-win teams coming out of Week 6: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts.

Baker Mayfield continues to find a way despite losing all of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka, and Bucky Irving to injuries. Baker's NFL MVP odds have shortened from +950 to +350 since we last spoke, though it will take some serious magic for him to thrive at the Lions in Week 7 with pretty much his entire starting receiving corps at risk of sitting.

As for the Colts, they pace the league with a +78 point differential and are due for a battle test at the Chargers in Week 7.

Week 6 began with Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo channeling their rambunctious middle school energy in all the right ways in a win over the Eagles and ended with two Monday night upsets. We can only hope for an equally entertaining Week 7.

