Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings for Each Position

With start-sit decisions in fantasy football, it can help to have an objective view.

That's where projections come into play. Below, you can find FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections for Week X, helping you decide who should hold the edge when setting a lineup.

As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Week 7 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Rank Quarterback Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Jayden Daniels 22.04 2 Patrick Mahomes 19.30 3 Brock Purdy 19.26 4 Justin Herbert 19.26 5 Dak Prescott 19.02 6 Drake Maye 18.65 7 Jalen Hurts 18.63 View Full Table ChevronDown

Week 7 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Rank Running Back Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Jonathan Taylor 18.07 2 Christian McCaffrey 17.60 3 Quinshon Judkins 15.80 4 Bijan Robinson 14.86 5 Saquon Barkley 14.47 6 Josh Jacobs 14.38 7 Jahmyr Gibbs 14.27 View Full Table ChevronDown

Week 7 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Rank Wide Receiver Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Davante Adams 12.76 2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 11.80 3 CeeDee Lamb 11.35 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown 11.25 5 Justin Jefferson 10.49 6 George Pickens 10.38 7 Ja'Marr Chase 10.09 View Full Table ChevronDown

Week 7 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Rank Tight End Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Tucker Kraft 9.10 2 Trey McBride 8.37 3 George Kittle 8.07 4 Tyler Warren 8.04 5 Sam LaPorta 6.84 6 Mason Taylor 6.49 7 Hunter Henry 6.37 View Full Table ChevronDown

Week 7 Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings

Rank DST Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Denver D/ST 9.31 2 New England D/ST 8.86 3 Kansas City D/ST 8.79 4 Green Bay D/ST 8.51 5 Carolina D/ST 8.06 6 Philadelphia D/ST 7.84 7 Pittsburgh D/ST 7.81 View Full Table ChevronDown

Week 7 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Rank Kicker Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Jake Bates 10.34 2 Brandon Aubrey 10.27 3 Brandon McManus 10.17 4 Eddy Pineiro 10.16 5 Ryan Fitzgerald 9.67 6 Nick Folk 9.61 7 Chris Boswell 9.60 View Full Table ChevronDown

