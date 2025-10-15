FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings for Each Position

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings for Each Position

With start-sit decisions in fantasy football, it can help to have an objective view.

That's where projections come into play. Below, you can find FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections for Week X, helping you decide who should hold the edge when setting a lineup.

As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Week 7 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Rank
Quarterback
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Jayden Daniels22.04
2Patrick Mahomes19.30
3Brock Purdy19.26
4Justin Herbert19.26
5Dak Prescott19.02
6Drake Maye18.65
7Jalen Hurts18.63

Week 7 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Rank
Running Back
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Jonathan Taylor18.07
2Christian McCaffrey17.60
3Quinshon Judkins15.80
4Bijan Robinson14.86
5Saquon Barkley14.47
6Josh Jacobs14.38
7Jahmyr Gibbs14.27

Week 7 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Rank
Wide Receiver
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Davante Adams12.76
2Jaxon Smith-Njigba11.80
3CeeDee Lamb11.35
4Amon-Ra St. Brown11.25
5Justin Jefferson10.49
6George Pickens10.38
7Ja'Marr Chase10.09

Week 7 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Rank
Tight End
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Tucker Kraft9.10
2Trey McBride8.37
3George Kittle8.07
4Tyler Warren8.04
5Sam LaPorta6.84
6Mason Taylor6.49
7Hunter Henry6.37

Week 7 Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings

Rank
DST
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Denver D/ST9.31
2New England D/ST8.86
3Kansas City D/ST8.79
4Green Bay D/ST8.51
5Carolina D/ST8.06
6Philadelphia D/ST7.84
7Pittsburgh D/ST7.81

Week 7 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Rank
Kicker
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Jake Bates10.34
2Brandon Aubrey10.27
3Brandon McManus10.17
4Eddy Pineiro10.16
5Ryan Fitzgerald9.67
6Nick Folk9.61
7Chris Boswell9.60

