Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings for Each Position
With start-sit decisions in fantasy football, it can help to have an objective view.
That's where projections come into play. Below, you can find FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections for Week X, helping you decide who should hold the edge when setting a lineup.
As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.
Week 7 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
Rank
Quarterback
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Jayden Daniels
|22.04
|2
|Patrick Mahomes
|19.30
|3
|Brock Purdy
|19.26
|4
|Justin Herbert
|19.26
|5
|Dak Prescott
|19.02
|6
|Drake Maye
|18.65
|7
|Jalen Hurts
|18.63
Week 7 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Rank
Running Back
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Jonathan Taylor
|18.07
|2
|Christian McCaffrey
|17.60
|3
|Quinshon Judkins
|15.80
|4
|Bijan Robinson
|14.86
|5
|Saquon Barkley
|14.47
|6
|Josh Jacobs
|14.38
|7
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|14.27
Week 7 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Rank
Wide Receiver
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Davante Adams
|12.76
|2
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|11.80
|3
|CeeDee Lamb
|11.35
|4
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|11.25
|5
|Justin Jefferson
|10.49
|6
|George Pickens
|10.38
|7
|Ja'Marr Chase
|10.09
Week 7 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Rank
Tight End
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Tucker Kraft
|9.10
|2
|Trey McBride
|8.37
|3
|George Kittle
|8.07
|4
|Tyler Warren
|8.04
|5
|Sam LaPorta
|6.84
|6
|Mason Taylor
|6.49
|7
|Hunter Henry
|6.37
Week 7 Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings
Rank
DST
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Denver D/ST
|9.31
|2
|New England D/ST
|8.86
|3
|Kansas City D/ST
|8.79
|4
|Green Bay D/ST
|8.51
|5
|Carolina D/ST
|8.06
|6
|Philadelphia D/ST
|7.84
|7
|Pittsburgh D/ST
|7.81
Week 7 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Rank
Kicker
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Jake Bates
|10.34
|2
|Brandon Aubrey
|10.27
|3
|Brandon McManus
|10.17
|4
|Eddy Pineiro
|10.16
|5
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|9.67
|6
|Nick Folk
|9.61
|7
|Chris Boswell
|9.60
