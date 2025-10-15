Kendrick Bourne Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

San Francisco 49ers wideout Kendrick Bourne will be up against the top-ranked pass defense of the Atlanta Falcons (139.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more information on Bourne, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, read this piece prior to his upcoming game against the Falcons.

Thinking about playing Bourne this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Kendrick Bourne Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons

San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 48.92

48.92 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Bourne Fantasy Performance

With 37.1 fantasy points in 2025 (7.4 per game), Bourne is the 39th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 146th overall.

During his last three games Bourne has been targeted 24 times, with 16 receptions for 301 yards and zero TDs. He has posted 30.1 fantasy points (10.0 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Bourne's fantasy season so far was last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he caught five balls on nine targets for 142 yards, good for 14.2 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Kendrick Bourne had his worst game of the season in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he posted just 1.7 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Falcons Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Atlanta this year.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has given up two or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

Only one player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Falcons this season.

Atlanta's defense has not allowed a player to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Six players have caught a TD pass versus the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has allowed just one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has given up at least one rushing TD to two players this year.

The Falcons have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Kendrick Bourne? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.