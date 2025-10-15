Fantasy Football Buy Low: Wide Receiver Breakout Candidates for Week 7

Whether you're deciding who to start in season-long, who to roster in NFL DFS, or which NFL prop bets to consider on FanDuel Sportsbook, there are still plenty of ways to buy low on players poised to bounce back from disappointing outings.

While looking ahead at the games across the NFL, which wide receivers should we buy low on ahead of this week?

All fantasy football projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Wide Receivers to Buy Low in Fantasy Football

Jerry Jeudy, Browns

According to Pro Football Focus, Jerry Jeudy has the worst plus/minus for expected fantasy points among wide receivers (-29.9). He continues to post inefficient numbers, including a -21.3% catch rate over expectation (CROE) and -33.0 receiving yards over expectation (RecYOE) in Week 6, per NFL Next Gen Stats. Jeudy now holds a -15.5% CROE and -17.3 RecYOE on the season while failing to reach a double-digit fantasy point total once over six games.

With Jeudy the WR71 at only 5.7 fantasy points per game, why could things change in Week 7?

Before breaking down his matchup with the Miami Dolphins, we should highlight his workload. He leads the Cleveland Browns with a 20.7% target share, 39.3% air yards share, and 37.5% downfield target share on the season. Even in Week 6's usual deflating performance, Jeudy still posted 13 targets, a 25.5% target share, 41.0% air yards share, and 33.3% red zone target share.

This especially provides comfort after Isaiah Bond was carving into Jeudy's role in Weeks 4 and 5, averaging 6.5 targets per game in the split, compared to Jeudy's 7.0. After Bond posted only five targets in Week 6, Jeudy still looks to be the clear WR1 for the Browns. However, Cleveland ranks as the second-worst schedule-adjusted pass offense while recording only 5.0 yards per passing attempt (the fewest). Will Jeudy still find a way to provide a season-best performance against the Fins?

Miami's secondary is about as bad as it gets, ceding 8.0 yards per passing attempt (fourth-most) while ranking as the worst adjusted unit. This is as good as matchups get.

Furthermore, the Dolphins are surrendering the third-most yards per downfield target. Rookie Dillon Gabriel has posted only 4.8 yards per passing attempt over his two starts. After logging 10 downfield passing attempts in Week 5, Gabriel totaled 14 such throws in Week 6.

With Gabriel getting more experience, the Browns could allow the rookie to push it downfield more often. Jeudy dominated downfield targets by taking 7 of 14 last week.

Led by a hefty workload and going up against a weak pass D, Jeudy could finally have a pulse in Week 7.

Darnell Mooney, Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons currently tout the 11th-worst adjusted pass offense, and the consistent absence of WR2 Darnell Mooney has not aided their chances for success. After missing Week 1, Mooney played two full games in Weeks 2 and 3 followed by participating for only 43.8% of snaps before suffering a hamstring injury in Week 4. Following Week 5's bye, Mooney was still absent from Monday Night Football's win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 6.

We essentially have a two-game sample size for Mooney in 2025. He's yet to produce much fantasy success, posting only 3.2 fantasy points per game over Weeks 2 and 3. Mooney at least showed promising volume in Week 3 by totaling 11 targets, but it yielded only four receptions for 44 receiving yards and 4.4 fantasy points. Atlanta's WR2 carrying a -10.7 plus/minus for expected fantasy points feels more than warranted.

His injury status is still unknown for Week 7, but if he returns, Mooney touts a promising matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

The Niners' defense simply cannot catch a break right now, and the unit should take another step backward following the season-ending injury to linebacker Fred Warner (ankle). This defense's top two defenders -- Warner and Nick Bosa (knee) -- are now out for the season. This will surely impact San Francisco's defense -- which already has the second-lowest pressure rate.

With that said, Michael Penix Jr. should have plenty of time to find open targets, backed by the Falcons' fifth-highest pass block grade (via Pro Football Focus). The 2025 season has been a bumpy campaign for Penix, but he still touts a solid 74.1 pass grade on passing attempts of 20-plus yards. Meanwhile, the 49ers are surrendering the 7th-most yards per downfield target and rank as the 13th-worst adjusted pass D.

This is where Mooney comes in; he's known as a deep threat. Over three appearances, he leads the team with a 35.3% downfield target share while ranking second with a 27.6% air yards share. With Mooney missing most of Week 4, we could narrow this split to Weeks 2 and 3; in those games, he posted a 47.8% downfield target share and 41.4% air yards share (both highest).

Assuming Mooney is active, he should get opportunities to cash in big plays against the Niners' pass D. Keep an eye on the Falcons injury report as Mooney would be a solid play in DFS and player props.

Elic Ayomanor, Titans

Elic Ayomanor has been on the radar of many fantasy managers throughout the season, but his promising volume has led to only 6.7 fantasy points per game (WR59). Of course, the Tennessee Titans' dreadful offense -- one that ranks as the worst adjusted unit while posting 13.8 points per game (second-fewest) and 3.9 yards per play (the fewest) -- has been a major factor.

Following only six games, Tennessee fired coach Brian Callahan. This felt like a much-needed move, too -- which says plenty about just how bad the Titans have been. The good news? It's only up from here.

Mike McCoy is taking over as the interim coach. He was in a senior offensive assistant role prior to the changeup. He was the then-San Diego Chargers' head coach from 2013 to 2016 and has offensive coordinator experience. After working with quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Philip Rivers throughout his career, perhaps McCoy can help Cameron Ward's development. The rookie QB has at least shown some improvement since Week 5 with -0.20 expected points added per dropback (EPA/db), compared to -0.38 over the first four games. Frankly, Ward hasn't stood much of a chance with a putrid supporting cast.

Among Ward's targets, Ayomanor could have the most promising upside. He leads Tennessee's receivers with a 78.2% snap share and 78.1% route rate while holding the second-highest marks in target share (18.5%), air yards share (28.0%), and red zone target share (18.8%). This could finally bear some fruit thanks to a coaching change.

Plus, the New England Patriots have the ninth-worst adjusted pass defense and allow 8.3 yards per passing attempt (second-most). The unit just gave up 8.0 yards per passing attempt against the New Orleans Saints, who average only 6.0 on the season (fifth-fewest). Ayomanor should benefit from Calvin Ridley drawing most matchups against the Pats' top corner Christian Gonzalez. Carlton Davis III would be a favorable one-on-one matchup -- as evidenced by Davis' meh 50.8 coverage grade.

With changes ahead for Tennessee, Week 7 could be a great chance to get value from the Titans' passing attack. I doubt they light the world on fire, but New England's secondary looks vulnerable enough for Ward and company to have some success. Ayomanor has the volume and a promising one-on-one matchup, making him an ideal buy-low wide receiver.

