Best NFL Survivor Contest Picks for Week 5: Can the Cardinals Handle Business at Home?

NFL survivor pools are an interesting way to have some fun during the season, and this weekly article is here to help you stay alive deep into the season.

Here are some of the best NFL survivor picks for Week 5.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL Survivor Picks for Week 5

Best Picks

Detroit Lions

Four teams are on bye in Week 5, and 8 of the 14 games are currently showing a 3.5-point spread or closer, according to the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. For this week in particular, opting for a "safe" route in survivor pools could force you to burn a great team.

So, if you've yet to use the Detroit Lions, now might be a fine time to bite.

Detroit has put a Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers firmly behind them. They've scored an eye-popping 124 points and posted a +63 point differential across their last three games. Entering Week 5, the Lions rank fourth on our NFL Power Rankings thanks to boasting a third-ranked adjusted offense and 10th-ranked adjusted defense, per our schedule-adjusted NFL efficiency rankings.

It's clear to see why Detroit is a whopping 10.5-point road favorite over the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. On top of struggling with a 24th-ranked adjusted defense, Jake Browning and the offense have been lifeless since Joe Burrow went down. Granted, the Bengals have played back-to-back road games against the league's first- and fourth-ranked defenses, but Browning's league-worst -0.36 EPA/db is not inspiring.

The Lions have the fourth-toughest remaining schedule, per Tankathon. In a week where four quality-ish teams are on bye and the lesser teams happen to be facing each other, I can live with burning the Lions this early.

Buffalo Bills

There's a chance you've already used the Buffalo Bills as a survivor pick, and there's plenty of reason to save them for later down the line if you've yet to burn them.

Nonetheless, they are tied as the week's second-biggest favorite (-8.5) in their clash against the New England Patriots, so we gotta shout them out.

The Bills are one of two undefeated teams remaining, and there's no reason to suspect they'll crumble in this AFC East showdown. Beyond sporting a league-best 10.37 nERD rating in our power rankings to New England's -0.83, the Bills are about as well-rested as it gets. They've hardly had to push the envelope across their last three games and haven't had to travel outside of New York this season.

That said, the Bills might just be the best team in football and have the fifth-easiest remaining schedule, per Tankathon. It could pay off to save them for down the line.

Digging Deeper

Do you want -- or need -- to use other squads than the teams listed above? Here are some other options.

Arizona Cardinals

The eye test doesn't favor the Arizona Cardinals, and it might be nearly impossible to feel confident about them as the season progresses. They have the second-toughest remaining schedule. Worse, pretty much the only "soft" spots left for Arizona will come on the road.

That could make taking the Cardinals now all the more important, as they are 8.5-point home favorites against the Tennessee Titans this weekend, even with Trey Benson (knee) out on the IR.

Cameron Ward has posted -0.28 EPA/db in the early going and, at this moment, is not set up to succeed. He can't buy much from his receivers past fourth-round rookie Elic Ayomanor and is backed by a 30th-ranked offensive line, per Pro Football Focus. Tennessee enters with a 29th-ranked adjusted defense, as well.

Dating back to last season, the Cardinals are averaging 26.1 points per game at their domed stadium. Plus, Arizona hasn't played since last Thursday and should be well-rested heading into this one.

Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts finally took an L in Week 4, but we might be able to ride out the early-season Indiana magic for one more week.

They'll host the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday for a game in which Indy's a 6.5-point favorite. Daniel Jones threw two picks last Sunday but has managed +0.26 EPA/db (sixth-best in NFL) and the offense is the second-most efficient unit through four weeks. Jonathan Taylor has been a force -- he's logged 527 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns on 5.4 yards per carry efficiency.

The Colts have gone 7-3 at home since the start of last season. Indy will host the Cardinals in Week 6 and the Titans in Week 8, but it might make sense to back the Colts earlier on given Jones is playing well now but is no shoo-in to sustain said success in the long run.

