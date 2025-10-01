Western Michigan vs UMass Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Western Michigan Broncos face the UMass Minutemen.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Western Michigan vs UMass Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Western Michigan: (-599) | UMass: (+430)

Western Michigan: (-599) | UMass: (+430) Spread: Western Michigan: -13.5 (-115) | UMass: +13.5 (-105)

Western Michigan: -13.5 (-115) | UMass: +13.5 (-105) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Western Michigan vs UMass Betting Trends

Western Michigan is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

Two of Western Michigan's five games have gone over the point total.

UMass has posted one win against the spread this season.

UMass has won once ATS (1-1) as a 13.5-point underdog or more this season.

There have been three UMass games (out of four) that went over the total this season.

Western Michigan vs UMass Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Broncos win (73.2%)

Western Michigan vs UMass Point Spread

UMass is the underdog by 13.5 points against Western Michigan. UMass is -115 to cover the spread, and Western Michigan is -105.

Western Michigan vs UMass Over/Under

A total of 47.5 points has been set for the Western Michigan-UMass game on Oct. 4, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Western Michigan vs UMass Moneyline

UMass is a +430 underdog on the moneyline, while Western Michigan is a -599 favorite.

Western Michigan vs. UMass Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Western Michigan 19.4 104 24.2 93 49.9 5 UMass 12.3 135 39.5 124 50.8 4

Western Michigan vs. UMass Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Stadium: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

