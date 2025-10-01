Illinois vs Purdue Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Illinois Fighting Illini taking on the Purdue Boilermakers.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Illinois vs Purdue Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Illinois: (-375) | Purdue: (+290)

Illinois: (-375) | Purdue: (+290) Spread: Illinois: -9.5 (-118) | Purdue: +9.5 (-104)

Illinois: -9.5 (-118) | Purdue: +9.5 (-104) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Illinois vs Purdue Betting Trends

Illinois has covered the spread four times in five games.

Illinois has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This season, three of Illinois' five games have hit the over.

Purdue owns two wins against the spread this season.

Purdue has one win ATS (1-1) as a 9.5-point underdog or more this season.

Purdue has had one game (of four) go over the total this year.

Illinois vs Purdue Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Fighting Illini win (78.9%)

Illinois vs Purdue Point Spread

Illinois is favored by 9.5 points (-118 to cover) in this matchup. Purdue, the underdog, is -104.

Illinois vs Purdue Over/Under

The Illinois-Purdue game on Oct. 4 has been given an over/under of 57.5 points. The over is -104 and the under is -118.

Illinois vs Purdue Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Illinois-Purdue, Illinois is the favorite at -375, and Purdue is +290.

Illinois vs. Purdue Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Illinois 35.8 21 23.4 90 55.5 5 Purdue 28.0 91 26.5 69 52.8 4

Illinois vs. Purdue Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Stadium: Ross-Ade Stadium

