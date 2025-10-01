Clemson vs North Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025
In college football action on Saturday, the Clemson Tigers face the North Carolina Tar Heels.
In college football action on Saturday, the Clemson Tigers face the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Clemson vs North Carolina Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Clemson: (-671) | North Carolina: (+470)
- Spread: Clemson: -13.5 (-120) | North Carolina: +13.5 (-102)
- Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Clemson vs North Carolina Betting Trends
- Clemson has no wins against the spread this year.
- Clemson has no wins ATS (0-2) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- One of Clemson's four games this season has hit the over.
- North Carolina owns two wins against the spread this season.
- North Carolina has had one game (of four) hit the over this season.
Clemson vs North Carolina Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (67.4%)
Clemson vs North Carolina Point Spread
Clemson is favored by 13.5 points (-120 to cover) in this matchup. North Carolina, the underdog, is -102.
Clemson vs North Carolina Over/Under
The Clemson-North Carolina game on Oct. 4 has been given an over/under of 46.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
Clemson vs North Carolina Moneyline
The Clemson vs North Carolina moneyline has Clemson as a -671 favorite, while North Carolina is a +470 underdog.
Clemson vs. North Carolina Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Clemson
|19.8
|122
|22.8
|49
|53.5
|4
|North Carolina
|21
|115
|22.8
|49
|49.5
|4
Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Stadium: Kenan Stadium
