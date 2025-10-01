Clemson vs North Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Clemson Tigers face the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Clemson vs North Carolina Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Clemson: (-671) | North Carolina: (+470)

Clemson: (-671) | North Carolina: (+470) Spread: Clemson: -13.5 (-120) | North Carolina: +13.5 (-102)

Clemson: -13.5 (-120) | North Carolina: +13.5 (-102) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Clemson vs North Carolina Betting Trends

Clemson has no wins against the spread this year.

Clemson has no wins ATS (0-2) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of Clemson's four games this season has hit the over.

North Carolina owns two wins against the spread this season.

North Carolina has had one game (of four) hit the over this season.

Clemson vs North Carolina Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (67.4%)

Clemson vs North Carolina Point Spread

Clemson is favored by 13.5 points (-120 to cover) in this matchup. North Carolina, the underdog, is -102.

Clemson vs North Carolina Over/Under

The Clemson-North Carolina game on Oct. 4 has been given an over/under of 46.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Clemson vs North Carolina Moneyline

The Clemson vs North Carolina moneyline has Clemson as a -671 favorite, while North Carolina is a +470 underdog.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Clemson 19.8 122 22.8 49 53.5 4 North Carolina 21 115 22.8 49 49.5 4

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Stadium: Kenan Stadium

