Best NFL Survivor Contest Picks for Week 10: Can the Seahawks Nab a Fourth Straight Win?

NFL survivor pools are an interesting way to have some fun during the season, and this weekly article is here to help you stay alive deep into the season.

Here are some of the best NFL survivor picks for Week 10.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL Survivor Picks for Week 10

Best Picks

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos enter Week 10 tied for a league-best 7-2 record. They have -500 odds to nab their eighth win of the season in a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders this Thursday night.

The Broncos sport the third-best defense in the NFL, per our schedule-adjusted NFL rankings, and will host a Raiders team that's 29th in schedule-adjusted offense and just shipped out Jakobi Meyers at the trade deadline. Geno Smith's tossed a league-leading 11 interceptions this season. It's just hard to imagine the Raiders can stay competitive in this one, even with Pat Surtain II still sidelined for Denver.

Denver is currently the biggest favorite (tied; -9.5) for Week 10, according to the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. The nice part about the Broncos? There's a better chance you've yet to pick them in your survivor pool relative to the other top teams around the league -- the Broncos have a 27.7% pick rate this week, per Yahoo.

Here's a look at Denver's remaining schedule past Week 10: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, bye, at Washington Commanders, at Raiders, vs. Green Bay Packers, vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, at Chiefs, vs. Los Angeles Chargers. Thursday night is likely the last time we can feel pretty confident about the Broncos at home.

Buffalo Bills

In the event that you've managed to save the Buffalo Bills all the way until Week 10, now's a great time to strike.

The Bills will visit the Miami Dolphins this Sunday and are favored by 9.5 points with -510 odds on their moneyline. Buffalo ranks 2nd on our NFL Power Rankings while Miami's down at the 29th spot. Though fresh off a win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills have no room to take their foot off the gas since the New England Patriots lead the AFC East with a 7-2 record.

There's a chance Buffalo isn't favored by this much until a Week 16 road date against the Cleveland Browns, so, depending on the status and size of your pool, it might not pay to save them for much longer.

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are the third and final team that's favored by more than a touchdown in Week 10. The problem? There's a decent chance you've already picked them given this spread is nothing new for Detroit. But in case you still have the Lions in your back pocket, let's talk about all the reasons why you need to take them this week.

The Lions are coming off an upset loss to the Minnesota Vikings and taking on a Washington Commanders group that looked like dust even before Jayden Daniels went down with a gruesome elbow injury. There's really no reason to trust a Marcus Mariota-led team that's backed by a 29th-ranked defense when they're facing one of the league's behemoths.

Here's a look at Detroit's remaining schedule: at Philadelphia Eagles, vs. New York Giants, vs. Packers, vs. Dallas Cowboys, at Los Angeles Rams, vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, at Vikings, at Chicago Bears.

Since the Lions are the Lions, we'll see them favored in a decent amount of those contests, but their tough upcoming schedule makes taking them now (if possible) all the more important.

Digging Deeper

Do you want -- or need -- to use other squads than the teams listed above? Here are some other options.

Seattle Seahawks

The Chiefs (a team we like to support) and the Tennessee Titans (a team we like to bully) are both on bye this week and 11 of the 14 games are showing a 6.5-point spread or closer. It'll be a tough week to survive, particularly if you've already wasted your top resources in the Bills, Lions, and Broncos.

Can the Seattle Seahawks save us?

The Seahawks are rolling right now. They've won six of their last seven games, tout the seventh-best schedule-adjusted defense, and just added Rashid Shaheed to an offense that already ranked first in passing efficiency. Seattle will host the Arizona Cardinals this weekend for a game in which they're favored by 6.5 points, and I like them to cover that spread.

Jacoby Brissett will get the start for Arizona after Kyler Murray was placed on the IR. Brissett's been fine under center and might not be much of a downgrade over Murray, but the Seahawks have been a nightmare to face this season. Seattle's forced nine interceptions (tied for fourth-most) and 27 sacks (tied for third-most).

Carolina Panthers

We're digging pretty deep here, but there's a reason the Carolina Panthers have the highest pick rate (29.9%) in Yahoo! survivor pools this week. When you've exhausted all other viable resources, taking whichever team's facing the New Orleans Saints is a reasonable next step.

Tyler Shough posted -0.25 expected points added per dropback in his first start for the Saints. He targeted Shaheed nine times for 68 yards in that one, but Shaheed's now with Seattle. It'll be tough sledding for this offense against any organized football group from here on out, and Bryce Young and the Panthers have shown enough life as of late to warrant a 5.5-point spread in their favor.

Wrong as it feels that Carolina is above .500 at this point in the season, they are home to the ninth-most efficient rushing offense thanks to Rico Dowdle's heroics and can churn out another win in Week 10.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.