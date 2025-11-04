2025 NFL Power Rankings Entering Week 10

NFL Week 9 is in the books, and it totally delivered.

We saw some major upsets this week, namely the Carolina Panthers over the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings over the Detroit Lions. The main slate was littered with barnburners, but none better than a Chicago Bears-Cincinnati Bengals defensive disasterclass that totaled a massive 89 points.

Now that we're officially midway through the season -- and approaching the end of an already active NFL trade deadline -- the playoff picture is starting to sharpen.

Where does every team in the league stand heading into Week 10?

Let's check out our NFL power rankings, which are powered by numberFire's nERD-based rankings.

NFL Power Rankings for Week 10

Team Rank nERD Playoff Odds Divisional Odds Super Bowl Odds Kansas City Chiefs 1 11.99 88.6% 33.9% 13.3% Buffalo Bills 2 10.05 99.1% 45.3% 13.3% Detroit Lions 3 9.72 91.4% 43.0% 10.2% Philadelphia Eagles 4 8.95 99.2% 99.1% 11.2% Green Bay Packers 5 8.92 92.8% 52.6% 9.0% Los Angeles Rams 6 8.29 89.0% 44.1% 8.6% Indianapolis Colts 7 8.00 93.6% 85.9% 7.7% View Full Table ChevronDown

The Baltimore Ravens opened up the week with a 28-6 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Lamar Jackson returned from a three-game absence to toss four touchdowns and the defense continues to get healthier. Baltimore has jumped up six spots in our rankings since last week, and we should more or less expect them to be jumpers from here on out.

The Kansas City Chiefs were rated high enough coming into the week that even a road loss to the Buffalo Bills couldn't take them down from the top spot in our rankings.

Chiefs-Bills battles have become synonymous with AFC dominance, yet there are three teams in the NFL -- all of which reside in the AFC -- that have seven wins to their name and none of them are the Chiefs or Bills. The Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, and Denver Broncos all enter Week 10 with a league-best 7-2 record. And those Colts? Well, they just got a whole lot better.

Indianapolis is home to the most efficient offense in the NFL, per our schedule-adjusted NFL rankings. It's been a different story for the defense, as they rank a so-so 14th against the pass and 19th against the run. But just this morning, the Colts pulled off a trade to acquire Sauce Gardner from the New York Jets in exchange for two first-round draft picks.

Indy is making a run for it. In a year where all of the Chiefs, Bills, and Ravens are at some risk of not winning their respective division, the AFC postseason landscape just got a bit more juicy.

The Seattle Seahawks deserve some love here, both because they've won six of their last seven contests and made improvements at the deadline. An offense that posted an eye-popping 31 points in the first half of Sunday night's game has gotten more dynamic after acquiring Rashid Shaheed from the New Orleans Saints earlier today.

Unfortunately for Seattle (6-2), they reside in the same division as the Los Angeles Rams (6-2) and San Francisco 49ers (6-3), and the latter team has a super soft remaining schedule. But even before the Shaheed trade, numberFire handed the Seahawks a 44.5% chance to win the division -- up from the 40.0% implied probability on their +150 NFC West odds.

We have some key matchups to keep our eye on this week, namely Rams at 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles at Packers. According to the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, 11 of the 14 games for Week 10 currently feature a spread that's closer than a touchdown. Add in a rowdy trade deadline that figures to shake up the league, and we should be in for another chaotic week.

