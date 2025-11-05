Run It Back: Wednesday, November 5th, 2025

Run It Back is officially back for a fourth season!

On this November 5th, 2025 episode of 'Run It Back' on FanDuel TV, co-hosts Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, Lou Williams, and new 4th chair Boogie Cousins react to the Chicago Bulls comeback win over the Philadelphia 76ers!

After giving some love to Josh Giddey and Nikola Vucevic, the crew discuss whether Joel Embiid will ever be the same before shifting focus to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Finally, Chandler and Lou run through their latest NBA power rankings and touch on their personal MVP rankings two weeks into the season.

Check out the full episode below:

Run It Back airs Monday - Friday on FanDuel TV from 10 to 11 a.m. Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, Lou Williams, and new 4th chair Boogie Cousins discuss the day's biggest NBA games, matchups, and most talked about storylines from around the league. Each episode will be posted after the fact on FanDuel's YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts.

