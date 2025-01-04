FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Best NFL Same Game Parlay Bet for Vikings at Lions in Week 18

Meghan Payton
Meghan Payton@meghanpayton7

Subscribe to our newsletter

Best NFL Same Game Parlay Bet for Vikings at Lions in Week 18

The Detroit Lions versus the Minnesota Vikings feels like the prequel to Wild Card Weekend, and yet it really doesn’t feel fair that a 14-win team is going to be the 5th seed.

Can we take a moment to just appreciate how good the NFC North is? Let me preface this parlay by saying, I LOVE the Lions and Dan Campbell and honestly will not be surprised to see them in the Super Bowl.

However… I’m drinking the Sam Darnold Kool-Aid. Here's my favorite same game parlay for Sunday Night Football, based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds.

Vikings at Lions Same Game Parlay Pick

Leg 1: Vikings Moneyline (+130)

Moneyline

Minnesota Vikings
Jan 6 1:23am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Both offenses are playing insanely good football right now, but Darnold is ready to quiet the haters and remind everyone why he was the third overall pick. The Vikings have won nine straight games, and Darnold is playing better than ever. Motivation and an efficient QB combined with the best receiver in the league in Justin Jefferson isn’t a bad team to back, especially when you’re getting them at plus money.

Leg 2: Total Over 56.5 (-105)

Total Match Points

Minnesota Vikings
Jan 6 1:23am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

I know… it’s a lot. BUT, the first game between these two totaled 60 points. I've already jumped on the Darnold hype train, but the Lions are putting up points, as well.

Detroit has averaged more than 37 points the last 4 games. The Lions' defense has not been great this year, and injuries will eventually catch up. Let’s also not pretend the Vikings' defense is anything great. They have allowed 21 or more points in 5 of the last 6 games. I see a shootout.

Leg 3: Jahmyr Gibbs Any Time Touchdown (-290)

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jahmyr Gibbs

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

The most secure touchdown bet in this game has to be Jahmyr Gibbs. It’s -290 on its own, which is why it’s perfect to add to the parlay. He has had 7 touchdowns in the last 6 games. The Vikings had a problem slowing him down the first time, allowing 160 yards from scrimmage and 2 touchdowns.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +404

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for Week 18? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup