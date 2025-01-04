Best NFL Same Game Parlay Bet for Vikings at Lions in Week 18

The Detroit Lions versus the Minnesota Vikings feels like the prequel to Wild Card Weekend, and yet it really doesn’t feel fair that a 14-win team is going to be the 5th seed.

Can we take a moment to just appreciate how good the NFC North is? Let me preface this parlay by saying, I LOVE the Lions and Dan Campbell and honestly will not be surprised to see them in the Super Bowl.

However… I’m drinking the Sam Darnold Kool-Aid. Here's my favorite same game parlay for Sunday Night Football, based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds.

Vikings at Lions Same Game Parlay Pick

Both offenses are playing insanely good football right now, but Darnold is ready to quiet the haters and remind everyone why he was the third overall pick. The Vikings have won nine straight games, and Darnold is playing better than ever. Motivation and an efficient QB combined with the best receiver in the league in Justin Jefferson isn’t a bad team to back, especially when you’re getting them at plus money.

Total Match Points Minnesota Vikings Jan 6 1:23am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I know… it’s a lot. BUT, the first game between these two totaled 60 points. I've already jumped on the Darnold hype train, but the Lions are putting up points, as well.

Detroit has averaged more than 37 points the last 4 games. The Lions' defense has not been great this year, and injuries will eventually catch up. Let’s also not pretend the Vikings' defense is anything great. They have allowed 21 or more points in 5 of the last 6 games. I see a shootout.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jahmyr Gibbs -270 View more odds in Sportsbook

The most secure touchdown bet in this game has to be Jahmyr Gibbs. It’s -290 on its own, which is why it’s perfect to add to the parlay. He has had 7 touchdowns in the last 6 games. The Vikings had a problem slowing him down the first time, allowing 160 yards from scrimmage and 2 touchdowns.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +404

