Best NFL Same Game Parlay Bet for Super Bowl LIX Between the Chiefs and Eagles

We have made it to Super Bowl Sunday! It’s the last game of the season, but it’s also the game with the most betting opportunities. In a game where there are literally hundreds of different bets available, I am here to keep things simple.

Here's my favorite same game parlay for this one based on FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl betting odds.

Super Bowl LIX Same Game Parlay Pick: Chiefs vs. Eagles

Dallas Goedert - Receiving Yds Kansas City Chiefs Feb 9 11:35pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I LOVE betting on Dallas Goedert during the postseason. He is one of those players who just gets better in big moments.

What bigger moment than the Super Bowl?

In the playoffs Goedert, leads the Philadelphia Eagles in receptions and receiving yards. He had 7 receptions and 85 yards in the NFC Championship. Now he gets to face a Kansas City Chiefs defense that allowed the most receiving yards to tight ends this year. The Chiefs don’t have many vulnerabilities, but this is one. Watch out for Goedert. (P.S. I love him to get a touchdown, too.)

DeVonta Smith - Total Receptions Kansas City Chiefs Feb 9 11:35pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

You know you have a great offense when DeVonta Smith is like the fourth name you think of when talking about the Eagles. Smith would absolutely be a WR1 on most teams.

In the playoffs this year, Smith has had four receptions in each game but has also been targeted four times in all of those.

So, what does that mean? He is catching every ball that comes his way. I see the Chiefs putting their attention on Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown, which could open up some room for Smith.

Samaje Perine - Receiving Yds Kansas City Chiefs Feb 9 11:35pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I can’t do an Eagles-only parlay for the Super Bowl. However, I’m not throwing in the big names on the Chiefs; I’m looking at Samaje Perine.

Perine is used in third down situations and is great option for quick checkdowns or play action pass. The reason I really love this bet is because he has cleared this in 14 of the last 15 games. Yes, you read that right. He has the power to break tackles and clear this line with just one catch.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +537

