Best NBA Same Game Parlay Bet for Pacers at Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals

We're down to the final game of the 2024-25 NBA season, and games don't get any bigger than this.

Which SGP stands out today as the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals?

Pacers at Thunder Same Game Parlay Pick for Game 7

1st Half Moneyline (3 Way) 1st Half Moneyline (3 Way) Oklahoma City Thunder -210 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Thunder got throttled in Game 6, but they're back at home in Game 7 -- where they've been mostly excellent in this series. I expect them to come out firing and to head into the half with a lead.

In the three home games in these Finals, the Thunder have tallied halftime advantages of 12, 18 and 14 points. They've won each first quarter by at least six points, so if you want to take OKC first-quarter winner (also -220 odds), that makes a lot of sense, too. But I like the extra 12 minutes of wiggle room and prefer this first-half spread.

OKC has suffered just one other blowout loss in this season's playoffs, and that was a 42-point defeat in Game 3 at the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Thunder answered the bell in the next game, scoring 37 points in the opening period and taking an 8-point lead into halftime. And that was at Minnesota.

With a raucous home crowd behind the Thunder and with OKC coming off a lopsided defeat, I'm backing them to win the first half.

Luguentz Dort cooks at home. He has all season, and he's done in the playoffs, too.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Luguentz Dort -178 View more odds in Sportsbook

In the regular season, Dort shot 45.0% from three in OKC compared to 35.2% on the road. He also attempts more threes at home (6.6) than he does on the road (4.9). All in all, he drilled 3.0 triples per game at home.

It's been the same story in the playoffs. He's played 12 home postseason games and has hit multiple three-pointers in 9 of them while averaging 7.0 three-point attempts per night in the split.

He's also a safe bet for big minutes. Prior to the blowout in Game 6, Dort had logged at least 30 minutes in six of his last seven games.

On top of all that, we just saw Indiana have a lot of success in Game 6 loading up the paint with bodies to make life difficult for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. A tradeoff of that defensive style is giving up more three-point looks, and Dort ended up taking five shots from deep last time out. Given how Game 6 went, Indiana could deploy that same strategy in Game 7, potentially leaving Dort open for a few extra three-point tries.

For this leg, we need just two threes, and the -142 odds are appealing. But if you want longer odds, Dort to hit 3+ threes at +215 odds is one of the best NBA prop bets for Game 7, per our Annie Nader.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to record at least one block is the final piece of this SGP.

To Record 1+ Blocks To Record 1+ Blocks Shai Gilgeous-Alexander -174 View more odds in Sportsbook

SGA has swatted nine shots through six games in this series, although seven of those have come across just two games. He's 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-11 wingspan, so SGA certainly has the build to block shots.

What makes me feel pretty good about him getting a block in Game 7 is that he's going to see huge minutes. In Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets in the second round, SGA played 36 minutes (and had a block) despite OKC winning by 32. There's nothing to save anyone for, so unless this game gets crazy lopsided, SGA should be a lock for 39-plus minutes -- a barrier he's hit in three games this series.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +254

