3 Best NBA Finals Player Prop Bets for Pacers vs. Thunder in Game 7

For the first time since 2016, basketball fans are getting a Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Despite concerns surrounding Tyrese Haliburton's calf injury, the Indiana Pacers managed to pounce on the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6.

OKC is a 7.5-point favorite to win the 2025 NBA title on Sunday night, but we've gotta prepare for anything and everything in a Game 7, particularly one involving these Pacers.

Which props stand out for Game 7? Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Player Prop Picks for Pacers vs. Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals

This is the last time I'll recommend a Luguentz Dort-at-home line for a while but strictly because the season is literally ending on Sunday night.

3+ Made Threes 3+ Made Threes Luguentz Dort +180 View more odds in Sportsbook

Dort has been a menace from beyond the arc at home all season long. He drilled trios at a 44.6% clip at Paycom Center in the regular season and is making them at a 50.0% rate these Finals.

Including the regular season and playoffs, Dort has made at least three threes in 57.1% of home games -- way up from the 31.3% implied probability on these +220 odds.

Since the All-Star break, he's achieved said feat in 63.6% of home games.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Luguentz Dort -178 View more odds in Sportsbook

He's averaging 34.3 minutes across the four games this series that were decided by 12 points or fewer, and the need for his defense should keep him on the floor for long stretches in Game 7.

You can also find value in Dort 2+ Made Threes at -142 odds. He's made at least two threes in 9 out of 12 home games this postseason. Since the All-Star break, he's splashed a pair of trios in 81.8% of home games (18 out of 22 contests) -- a far cry from the 58.6% implied probability via -142 odds.

I'll also be targeting Dort Over 11.5 Pts + Reb (-106), a mark he has surpassed in 9 out of 12 home playoff games. Whichever way you spin it -- and whichever direction a given game may go -- Dort usually seems to find his rhythm at home.

Luguentz Dort - Pts + Reb Indiana Pacers Jun 23 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Indiana won Game 6 by 17 points and at one point took a commanding 30-point lead, but questions nonetheless remain regarding Haliburton's injury status heading into Sunday night.

Tyrese collected 14 points and 5 assists through 23 minutes on Thursday. There were times where he looked vintage, but the blowout saved him from having to really push it. As mentioned on the broadcast, Haliburton's calf injury would typically sideline a player for two weeks.

But with the championship on the line, Haliburton will need to put it all behind him. It's always a good sign for the Pacers when he can get going early, and that has never been more true for this Game 7.

Tyrese Haliburton - 1st Qtr Points Indiana Pacers Jun 23 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

A quick bucket or two from Haliburton on Sunday would go a long way. It would grant him confidence through his injury and amidst the first-half struggles he's encountered these Finals. It would also open up some space for the others on Indiana. The Pacers will need to do a lot to win Game 7, but establishing Haliburton as a score-first threat who commands ample attention from the defense is likely at the top of the list. I'm expecting Indiana's early offensive sets to reflect that.

Haliburton has scored at least three points in the opening period in all but one game this series, including Game 6 where he totaled four points in a little over eight minutes.

We've yet to have an Aaron Nesmith game these Finals after seeing him burst for 19-plus points in at least one game in each of the three series' leading into this one. He's nonetheless averaging 16.3 combined points and rebounds (PR) against OKC and has outdone 15.5 PR in four of six contests.

Nesmith is about as road dog as it gets. He flashes 50.0% FG%, 53.5% 3P% and 84.2% FT% shooting splits on the road this postseason and has gone a superb 11 for 20 from downtown in Oklahoma City.

Aaron Nesmith - Alt Pts + Reb Aaron Nesmith Over 15.5 Jun 23 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The stat sheet results of said shooting? Nesmith is netting 21.7 PR per road game this postseason. He's topped 15.5 PR in 10 out of 11 road playoff games. In fact, he's logged a minimum of 18 PR in all but one road game during this run.

He's a guard who actively tracks down boards and doesn't shy away from the moment, particularly in road venues where other players may struggle. Look for him to make his presence known in Game 7.

