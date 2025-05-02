Best NBA Same Game Parlay Bet for Rockets at Warriors in Game 6 of the Playoffs

The NBA Playoffs continue with Game 6 action tonight between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets.

Golden State is looking to close the series out at home as they have the 3-2 lead headed into the game.

I like the Warriors to get the job done tonight -- however, I am going to build a three-leg player prop parlay.

Here's my favorite parlay tonight in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds for Game 6.

Best SGP for Rockets at Warriors Game 6

5+ Made Threes 5+ Made Threes Stephen Curry +120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Taking Stephen Curry to go over his threes in a playoff game feels like one of the most reliable bets in the NBA. He just delivers in high-pressure situations.

Since the 2019-20 season, Curry has averaged nearly 27 points in 10 closeout games, hitting at least 5 three-pointers in 6 of those matchups. The Rockets are also inexperienced in playoff situations like this.

I see Steph going off tonight and hitting five threes for the fourth time in this series.

Jalen Green - Points Jalen Green Under May 3 1:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jalen Green has struggled a lot in this series, averaging under 15 points per game. It has been even worse for Green when playing at Chase Center, with his average dropping to 8.5 points in those 2 games. Golden State comes ready with experience and a locked-in defense. I don’t see those numbers changing tonight. Give me the under.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Dillon Brooks -162 View more odds in Sportsbook

One player for the Rockets I want to bet on tonight is Dillon Brooks.

He has been a consistent threat from beyond the arc, hitting over this number in 80% of his last 5 games. The Warriors struggle against small forwards, so it should be another favorable matchup for Brooks.

In a must-win game, I expect Brooks to see plenty of minutes and create plenty of shots.

Parlay Odds at Time of Publication: +445

