10 Best NBA Free Agents for 2025

The NBA offseason has kicked into high gear.

Already, many key players have been moved via trade, including Kevin Durant, Jalen Green, Desmond Bane, C.J. McCollum, Kristaps Porzingis, Anfernee Simons and Jrue Holiday.

The first round of last night's NBA Draft was relatively quiet, but there could be more to come tonight when the second round kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET.

All this, and we've yet to even reach the pinnacle of the NBA summer: free agency.

Teams can begin negotiations with free agents on June 30th at 6:00 p.m. and the league's official signing period opens up on July 6th at 12:01 p.m.

Let's check out the 10 best NBA free agents set to hit the market in 2025.

10 Best NBA Free Agents This Offseason

LeBron James

Status: Player Option

Don't get excited seeing LeBron James' name pop up on free agent lists.

LeBron signed a two-year, $104 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2024 and has a player option for the upcoming season. He is widely expected to opt-in to the second year of his deal, and reports say he has no interest in taking a pay cut.

LeBron's option date is June 29th, and we shouldn't brace for any surprises on that front.

James Harden

Status: Player Option

James Harden signed a two-year, $70 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers last summer and has a player option for the second year of said deal.

Harden earned his money this past season after playing 79 games -- his most since 2017 -- and averaging 22.8 points, 8.7 assists, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals on a Clipper team that could have made a bolder playoff run had they not drawn a brutal, fairly unlucky first-round matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

Following a successful campaign, Harden is expected to opt out of his deal with the Clippers to seek a multi-year extension and pay raise -- one that is expected to come from Los Angeles. There's a chance things get interesting here, but it's not entirely clear what the outside market looks like for the player entering his year-36 campaign.

Julius Randle

Status: Player Option

Julius Randle's magnificent postseason play couldn't have come at a better time. He is able to opt-out of the third year of his $63 million contract, something he is sure to do after proving both durable and important for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Randle averaged 21.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists on 50.2%-38.5%-88.0% shooting splits during Minnesota's 15-game playoff run. As a result, Randle is expected to test his value and potentially secure a long-term deal with the Wolves. Minnesota figures to be interested in a reunion after missing out on Durant.

Naz Reid

Status: Player Option

There's one more key name with a player option, and he just so happens to be another big from Minnesota.

Naz Reid may have won the Sixth Man of the Year award back in 2024, but most teams across the league would consider him a starting center on their club. Reid is expected to opt out of the final year of his three-year, $42 million deal. The Timberwolves have expressed a desire to retain him, but what else is a team going to say re: a good player? Simply put, Minnesota will have a tough time coming to terms with both Randle and Reid without entering a tax apron -- something the new ownership group might want to avoid.

Other names with player options to note include Bobby Portis, Kelly Oubre, and Dorian Finney-Smith.

Myles Turner

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Myles Turner is the biggest name that will become an unrestricted free agent next week.

Turner is fresh off a show-stopping NBA Finals run with the Indiana Pacers. His play in the championship series wasn't totally up to snuff, but he nonetheless played an integral role on one of the top teams in the Association. A defender, space creator, and shooter, Turner is expected to command a large salary this offseason after being previously underpaid compared to his output.

In May, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the Pacers are focused on re-signing Turner and are willing to enter the luxury tax to keep the team's core together. But Tyrese Haliburton has since sustained a torn Achilles that will keep him out for -- at the very least -- the majority of next season. Will the brutal injury force the Pacers to change their tune? No, says head coach Rick Carlisle. Following the Finals loss, Carlisle emphasized that re-signing Turner remains the number one priority for this offseason.

If all goes well, Turner will remain with the franchise he's spent his entire 10-year career with. But Indiana has some tough questions to face this offseason, and Turner would have no trouble finding interested suitors elsewhere.

Malik Beasley

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Malik Beasley got a lesson at the Hassan Whiteside school of contract years.

Beasley signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Detroit Pistons last summer and is due for a raise after draining the second-most threes (319) in the NBA on a 41.6% three-point percentage this season. He finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting and churned out two 20-point games in Detroit's hard-fought first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks.

He's an ideal fit for a Detroit team that lacks three-point shooters otherwise, and Beasley's Detroit vs. Everybody piece tells you everything you need to know about where his interest lies. With UFA Tim Hardaway Jr. likely on the way out, a reunion here seems inevitable.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

Three-and-D guys couldn't be more in, which should leave Nickeil Alexander-Walker with interested suitors this summer.

Alexander-Walker has shot threes at a 38.6% clip across his last two seasons and just took on a chunk of the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defensive assignment in the Western Conference Finals.

NAW was called upon for 25-plus minutes in three of the five WCF contests and even led the Wolves in scoring in Game 4. Look for him to command a decent contract from a team not named the Timberwolves this offseason.

Al Horford

Status: Unrestricted Free Agent

There's no question Al Horford has shown signs of aging. That's what happens when you're the third-oldest guy in the league. But the 39-year-old is still good for a really solid 25 minutes or so and was called upon for 31.2 minutes per game during the Boston Celtics' recent treacherous playoff run.

The cash-strapped Celtics are hoping to reach a deal with Big Al, but the 2024 NBA champion might need to give them a hometown discount.

Horford is said to have a robust market outside of Boston. The worst fear for any Celtics fan is the in-need-of-a-center Los Angeles Lakers swiping him.

Other key players who will become unrestricted free agents next week include Chris Paul, Caris LeVert, Clint Capela, Malcolm Brogdon, Brook Lopez, Gary Trent Jr., Tyus Jones, Dennis Schroder, D'Angelo Russell, Ty Jerome, and Russell Westbrook.

Josh Giddey

Status: Restricted Free Agent

There are some interesting names in the restricted free agent market, and Josh Giddey certainly qualifies as one.

It's not at all unusual for players on bad teams to put up big late-season numbers, but Giddey's stretch in the dog days of his 2025 campaign was particularly absurd. From February on, he averaged 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 8.1 assists on efficient shooting. His PRA prop at FanDuel Sportsbook was consistently set in Domantas Sabonis territory.

Giddey is nowhere free from red flags, but his value may never be higher than now. Whether his Chicago Bulls are the one to bite is the bigger question.

Jonathan Kuminga

Status: Restricted Free Agent

I could not be happier for Jonathan Kuminga that his time with the Golden State Warriors is likely over.

The 22-year-old former lottery pick has dealt with injuries and benchings on a Steve Kerr-led team that just can't seem to figure out a starting lineup, or even a consistent rotation.

Kuminga was relegated to the seats toward the end of the regular season and the majority of Golden State's first-round series against the Houston Rockets. He came back in a big way in a Stephen Curry-less second-round series against Minnesota, averaging 24.3 points on 55.4% shooting across the final four games.

His fit in the Bay has been less than ideal, so a divorce here seems likely.

Other key players who will become restricted free agents include Quentin Grimes, Santi Aldama, Cameron Thomas, and Davion Mitchell.

