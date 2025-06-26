2 Best WNBA First Basket Props for Thursday 6/26/25

Over a 40-minute WNBA game, a lot can happen, but the action gets underway right at the opening tip-off.

And, although the first basket of the game is a small piece to the puzzle of the eventual winner, we can dig into usage and tip-off trends to examine the WNBA first basket markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA First Basket Picks and Props for Tonight

Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever Odds

We're dealing with a tight expected tip-off between Azura Stevens (6'6") for the Sparks and Aliyah Boston (6'5") for the Fever. Both are plus jumpball winners.

Stevens has a slight advantage and also has a lineup-best 25.6% usage rate among projected Sparks starters while taking 25.8% of the lineup's shot attempts while on the floor (per PBPStats). Stevens is also tied for a team-high in first-look shot attempts.

On the flip-side, Caitlin Clark is out tonight, so that shifts things quite a bit within the Fever offense.

Kelsey Mitchell has taken 30.4% of the shot attempts when on the floor with the rest of the projected Indiana starting five, and that number is 27.9% when Clark has been off the court.

I don't mind either but am leaning toward Stevens at +850 over Mitchell at +800.

Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces Odds

Shakira Austin (6'5") has been taking opening tip-offs for the Mystics after a slow start by Kiki Iriafen (6'3") in that department, and while Austin has been a bit more successful, my tip-off model has A'ja Wilson (6'4") around 65% likely to win the opening jumpball.

With starting-lineup shot volume concentrated mostly on Wilson (30.4% of the lineup's shot attempts), Jackie Young (24.9%), and Jewell Loyd (22.5%) and each having a first team shot attempt in three games since Wilson's return, I'm okay going with the longest odds of the three (Loyd at +850).

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.