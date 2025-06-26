NASCAR In-Season Challenge First Round Predictions: Matchup Odds for Atlanta

I’m all for filling out brackets for the inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge.

In fact, we even ran through my driver rankings for all five rounds earlier this week. It’s a fun little gimmick to spice up the summer stretch.

But let’s be honest: the real appeal here is the betting opportunities.

In addition to betting on who could win the tournament, we’re probably going to get tons of head-to-heads for each weekly individual matchup. And with the NBA and NHL wrapped up – and the MLB and WNBA All-Star breaks around the corner – I’m a lil bored.

So let’s sim every matchup for Atlanta, shall we?

Below are the opening-round matchups for Saturday night’s Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta. I ran these matchups through my model to see not only who was favored but how often they should pull off the victory.

You can find those odds both in percentage form and the respective break-even betting odds.

You’ll notice that a lot of these are pretty flat. No driver has opening-round win odds at even 70%. That’s because Atlanta is a drafting track where wrecks are plentiful, so even the strongest cars can flop. We’ll see bigger splits later in the tournament as things get a bit less chaotic.

It’s worth noting that I’m not necessarily recommending you bet every edge here. Atlanta’s a tough track to predict, so it’s fully possible these predictions suck. But let’s at least have some fun and see which drivers pop for the opening round.

NASCAR In-Season Tournament Opening Round Matchup Picks

Driver Matchup Win Odds Break-Even Betting Odds Denny Hamlin 64.44% -181 Ty Dillon 35.56% 181

Driver Matchup Win Odds Break-Even Betting Odds Kyle Busch 54.30% -119 Brad Keselowski 45.70% 119

Driver Matchup Win Odds Break-Even Betting Odds Alex Bowman 38.64% 159 Joey Logano 61.36% -159

Driver Matchup Win Odds Break-Even Betting Odds Bubba Wallace 56.14% -128 Daniel Suarez 43.86% 128

Driver Matchup Win Odds Break-Even Betting Odds John Hunter Nemechek 39.70% 152 Josh Berry 60.30% -152

Driver Matchup Win Odds Break-Even Betting Odds Chase Elliott 62.19% -164 Austin Dillon 37.81% 164

Driver Matchup Win Odds Break-Even Betting Odds Ross Chastain 54.24% -119 Erik Jones 45.76% 119

Driver Matchup Win Odds Break-Even Betting Odds Christopher Bell 51.45% -106 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 48.55% 106

Driver Matchup Win Odds Break-Even Betting Odds Chase Briscoe 51.62% -107 Noah Gragson 48.38% 107

Driver Matchup Win Odds Break-Even Betting Odds Ryan Preece 41.75% 140 William Byron 58.25% -140

Driver Matchup Win Odds Break-Even Betting Odds Ryan Blaney 68.70% -219 Carson Hocevar 31.30% 219

Driver Matchup Win Odds Break-Even Betting Odds Kyle Larson 48.30% 107 Tyler Reddick 51.70% -107

Driver Matchup Win Odds Break-Even Betting Odds Michael McDowell 53.60% -116 A.J. Allmendinger 46.40% 116

Driver Matchup Win Odds Break-Even Betting Odds Ty Gibbs 50.32% -101 Justin Haley 49.68% 101

Driver Matchup Win Odds Break-Even Betting Odds Zane Smith 33.02% 203 Austin Cindric 66.98% -203

Driver Matchup Win Odds Break-Even Betting Odds Chris Buescher 53.31% -114 Todd Gilliland 46.69% 114

Want to fill out your own bracket? Check out our free printable bracket for the NASCAR In-Season Challenge tournament here.

