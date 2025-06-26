FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NASCAR iconNASCAR

Explore NASCAR

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NASCAR

NASCAR In-Season Challenge First Round Predictions: Matchup Odds for Atlanta

Jim Sannes
Jim Sannes@JimSannes

Subscribe to our newsletter

NASCAR In-Season Challenge First Round Predictions: Matchup Odds for Atlanta

I’m all for filling out brackets for the inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge.

In fact, we even ran through my driver rankings for all five rounds earlier this week. It’s a fun little gimmick to spice up the summer stretch.

But let’s be honest: the real appeal here is the betting opportunities.

In addition to betting on who could win the tournament, we’re probably going to get tons of head-to-heads for each weekly individual matchup. And with the NBA and NHL wrapped up – and the MLB and WNBA All-Star breaks around the corner – I’m a lil bored.

So let’s sim every matchup for Atlanta, shall we?

Below are the opening-round matchups for Saturday night’s Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta. I ran these matchups through my model to see not only who was favored but how often they should pull off the victory.

You can find those odds both in percentage form and the respective break-even betting odds.

You’ll notice that a lot of these are pretty flat. No driver has opening-round win odds at even 70%. That’s because Atlanta is a drafting track where wrecks are plentiful, so even the strongest cars can flop. We’ll see bigger splits later in the tournament as things get a bit less chaotic.

It’s worth noting that I’m not necessarily recommending you bet every edge here. Atlanta’s a tough track to predict, so it’s fully possible these predictions suck. But let’s at least have some fun and see which drivers pop for the opening round.

NASCAR In-Season Tournament Opening Round Matchup Picks

Driver
Matchup Win Odds
Break-Even Betting Odds
Denny Hamlin64.44%-181
Ty Dillon35.56%181

Driver
Matchup Win Odds
Break-Even Betting Odds
Kyle Busch54.30%-119
Brad Keselowski45.70%119

Driver
Matchup Win Odds
Break-Even Betting Odds
Alex Bowman38.64%159
Joey Logano61.36%-159

Driver
Matchup Win Odds
Break-Even Betting Odds
Bubba Wallace56.14%-128
Daniel Suarez43.86%128

Driver
Matchup Win Odds
Break-Even Betting Odds
John Hunter Nemechek39.70%152
Josh Berry60.30%-152

Driver
Matchup Win Odds
Break-Even Betting Odds
Chase Elliott62.19%-164
Austin Dillon37.81%164

Driver
Matchup Win Odds
Break-Even Betting Odds
Ross Chastain54.24%-119
Erik Jones45.76%119

Driver
Matchup Win Odds
Break-Even Betting Odds
Christopher Bell51.45%-106
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.48.55%106

Driver
Matchup Win Odds
Break-Even Betting Odds
Chase Briscoe51.62%-107
Noah Gragson48.38%107

Driver
Matchup Win Odds
Break-Even Betting Odds
Ryan Preece41.75%140
William Byron58.25%-140

Driver
Matchup Win Odds
Break-Even Betting Odds
Ryan Blaney68.70%-219
Carson Hocevar31.30%219

Driver
Matchup Win Odds
Break-Even Betting Odds
Kyle Larson48.30%107
Tyler Reddick51.70%-107

Driver
Matchup Win Odds
Break-Even Betting Odds
Michael McDowell53.60%-116
A.J. Allmendinger46.40%116

Driver
Matchup Win Odds
Break-Even Betting Odds
Ty Gibbs50.32%-101
Justin Haley49.68%101

Driver
Matchup Win Odds
Break-Even Betting Odds
Zane Smith33.02%203
Austin Cindric66.98%-203

Driver
Matchup Win Odds
Break-Even Betting Odds
Chris Buescher53.31%-114
Todd Gilliland46.69%114

Want to fill out your own bracket? Check out our free printable bracket for the NASCAR In-Season Challenge tournament here.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want to see what betting markets say about the In-Season Challenge? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NASCAR betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup