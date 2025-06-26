2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Sparks at Fever on Thursday 6/26/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Los Angeles Sparks and Indiana Fever?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Sparks at Fever

The Indiana Fever were favored by as many as 11 points in tonight's home date with the LA Sparks before Caitlin Clark's latest absence (groin) shifted the line dramatically. Indiana is now favored by just 5 points, presenting a strong opportunity to buy in on the Fever to cover.

Now, Clark's absence is obviously a hit. And it comes just after Indiana waived forward DeWanna Bonner. But let's not pretend like Indiana's been bad sans Clark. Sure, they went 2-3 with Clark nursing a quad injury earlier this year, but those two wins came by a combined 36 points against the Washington Mystics (9th in net rating) and Chicago Sky (12th). LA is just 10th in net rating, so it's not like Indiana's facing a true contender.

Further, while their on-off splits without just Caitlin Clark have been good-not-great (+1.8 net rating), a large portion of that sample came with DeWanna Bonner on the floor. With Bonner on and Clark off, the Fever were outscored by a staggering 22.2 points per 100 possessions. With Clark and Bonner sidelined, Indiana has a +21.5 net rating.

That's a small sample, but it speaks to the depth on this Fever roster. Aliyah Boston has put up 57 points and 18 rebounds herself the past two games, while Kelsey Mitchell has cracked 20 points in three of her last five. The Fever also resigned former No. 3 overall pick Aari McDonald in the wake of Bonner's release after she put up 11 points per game on a short-term contract during CC's previous absence.

The Fever can still cover as 5-point favorites at home against the Sparks, especially considering how strong their defense has been in those non-Bonner/Clark minutes. They've held opponents to just 90.2 points per 100 possessions and a 44.7% effective field goal percentage in that sample -- both marks which would lead the entire WNBA.

For a Sparks side which ranks just eighth in offensive rating, having to face this Fever defense on the road is less-than-ideal. And while Caitlin Clark's absence will undoubtedly hurt the Indiana offense, LA isn't a defensive stalwart. The Sparks are 11th in defensive rating on the year, and they've let up a league-worst 90 points per game since the beginning of June.

LA isn't playing their best ball right now, either. They've lost four straight by an average of 20.3 points, with their most recent L coming by 11 to the 4-10 Chicago Sky.

Considering how strong the Fever have been defensively -- and how poor the Sparks are playing right now -- there is value with Indiana to cover the spread.

Fever center Aliyah Boston enters Thursday's tilt with the Sparks red-hot, coming off two of her three highest-scoring games of the season. She's benefitted from Caitlin Clark's playmaking, however, and that won't be at her disposal tonight.

But Boston is still someone I want to buy into given the monstrous usage rate freed up by CC's absence. Considering how Aliyah Boston played the first time Clark missed time, my favorite way to do so is via the assist market.

Now, Boston's only averaging 3.8 assists per game this season -- well under her 4.5-assist prop tonight. But her playmaking has improved every season, and we've seen her act as a primary distributor with Caitlin Clark sidelined. During CC's five-game absence earlier this year, Boston averaged 5.2 assists per game. She notched at least 5 assists three times.

That makes the over on her 4.5-assist prop worth targeting tonight. With LA letting up so many easy buckets, they've allowed the third-most assists per game. Against forwards and centers specifically, the Sparks have allowed the most.

Having recorded at least 5 assists in five of her last nine games, getting +100 odds for Aliyah Boston to go over 4.5 assists is good value on a night Caitlin Clark will be watching from the bench.

