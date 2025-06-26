3 Biggest Takeaways From the First Round of the 2025 NBA Draft

Following an exciting draft process surrounding the loaded 2025 class, the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft is behind us. This year's first 30 picks were not without drama, from several first-round trades to Ace Bailey looking to avoid a handful of teams. As usual, there were some surprises along the way, too.

What are the three biggest takeaways from the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft? Do we have any angles to take advantage of FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA Rookie of the Year odds?

Biggest Takeaways From the 2025 NBA Draft

Jazz Make Two Risky Picks

The Utah Jazz were square in the spotlight with the 5th overall pick while swapping their 21st selection with the Washington Wizards for the 18th pick. For better or worse, the Jazz acquired two shiny rookies in Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr.

Both players have promising futures, but there are questions concerning the fit of each.

Starting with Bailey, he made plenty of headlines by cancelling all pre-draft workouts and voicing his displeasure with potentially landing in Utah. Despite concerns, the Jazz still drafted Bailey -- who they viewed as the best player on the board -- with the fifth pick.

Bailey perfectly fits the Jazz's need for a small forward, and he brings All-Star upside. This isn't a concern with Bailey's value or potential. In fact, I believe he could end up as the best player of this class. Ace listing Utah as a franchise he wanted to avoid causes obvious concern, but the Jazz made the right pick. Bailey carries the second-shortest odds to win Rookie of the Year (+850).

2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg -190 Ace Bailey +850 Tre Johnson +850 Dylan Harper +1200 View more odds in Sportsbook

Clayton is another prospect with enticing scoring potential, and he fills a guard need for Utah. However, the Jazz were in need of more of a floor general after posting the league's highest turnover rate last season. Utah's backcourt is loaded with combo guards, including Keyonte George and Collin Sexton. Clayton's playmaking is good enough to eventually take a full-time point guard role, but he could be manning shooting guard in the early going.

Once again, point guard duties could be by committee, potentially leading to more turnover woes. If Clayton truly develops into a sound NBA point guard, the Jazz will be a big winner, but for now, it's a risk.

Utah made two intriguing picks that could dramatically transform its offense in the long haul. However, it's fair to have questions for both picks. Will it be boom or bust for the Jazz?

Hawks Flying High As a Big Winner

The first round had its fair share of winners, but the Atlanta Hawks stand out among the bunch.

In part of a three-team deal earlier this week, Atlanta shipped its No. 22 pick and more assets to acquire Kristaps Porzingis. On draft night, the Hawks pulled off another trade by sending their 13th pick to the New Orleans Pelicans. Atlanta acquired the 23rd selection while gaining an unprotected 2026 first-round selection -- whichever pick is more favorable between the Pelicans' 2026 first and Milwaukee Bucks' 2026 first.

While New Orleans gained two intriguing rookies in Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen, giving up an unprotected '26 pick felt hefty to move up only 10 spots in the draft. Keep in mind the Pels just went 21-61, which was the fourth-worst record in the NBA. Their 2026 pick could end being a very valuable asset.

The Hawks ended up getting excellent value from the newly-acquired 23rd pick, too. Asa Newell of Georgia went on a slight slide before landing with the Hawks, giving another upgrade to Atlanta's frontcourt. This pick adds a ton of athleticism and improved defense to the Hawks' rotation. Newell was already rumored to be exactly the player Atlanta wanted at 13th overall. If that's true, getting who they wanted while adding an unprotected 2026 first-round pick feels like highway robbery.

The Hawks have now amassed an exciting young core with Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Newell alongside veterans Trae Young and Porzingis. The offseason looks like a major win for Atlanta, and the Hawks got maximum value out of their two 2025 first-round picks.

Nets Swing Big With Five Selections

Trade rumors were swirling around the Brooklyn Nets, which is going to be the case when a team owns five 2025 first-round picks. This is a franchise that has little to no direction with a ton of needs. Instead of trading, the Nets used every single one of their first-round selections, becoming the first team in NBA history to make five picks in the first round of the NBA Draft.

Despite a ton of draft capital being spent, I'm not sure how I feel about Brooklyn's haul. The Nets gained the following rookies: Egor Demin (8th), Nolan Traore (19th), Drake Powell (22nd), Ben Saraf (26th), and Danny Wolf (27th). Demin, Traore, and Powell all went a little earlier than expected, but that's not my problem with these picks.

Brooklyn essentially selected three point guards in Demin, Traore, and Saraf. Did the Nets need point guard help? Sure. But three of them?

It's probably safe to say D'Angelo Russell will not be re-signed. Still, three of five first-rounders being used on point guards is overkill, especially when this roster has plenty of needs. Standing at 6'8.25" and 6'6", respectively, Demin and Saraf will likely play the wing positions at times, but they are best when distributing the ball.

Further adding to the criticism, Demin, Traore, and Saraf all have pretty limited scoring ability right now -- especially when it comes to shooting threes. Powell is the only consistent three-point shooter among the five picks, but it was on small volume with only 2.6 three-point shots per game at North Carolina. Adding another 3-and-D player is understandable, but this team is still completely lacking another three-level scorer.

Among the five selections, Wolf is by far my favorite. Getting him at 27th overall was the best value among the five picks, and he fills the clear frontcourt need. But like the aforementioned players, Wolf is a better passer right now than scorer.

Ultimately, the Nets primarily focused on acquiring a ton of quality passers. Playmakers are best with the ball in their hands, and this role will be difficult to split between so many pieces. This offense needs some shotmakers -- outside of Cameron Thomas -- who can score at any level. Brooklyn failed to acquire that and will now hope one or two of these prospects maximize their scoring potential. The Nets took some big risks with their picks. Will these moves become fruitful?

Take your sports betting to the next level with the FanDuel Parlay Hub! Explore a curated selection of popular parlays for trending games on FanDuel Sportsbook. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.