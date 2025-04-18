Best NASCAR Xfinity Series Bets for the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 in Rockingham

There are a handful of drivers my model views as overrated entering Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Rockingham, leading to value elsewhere in the market.

Some of that revolves around Kasey Kahne, who will have a competitive car via RCR for his first NASCAR race since 2018. But he's also 45 years old now, and again, he hasn't been in one of these cars in quite some time.

I'm also quite a bit below market on Sam Mayer as the Haas Factory Team hasn't had as much speed as I expected out of the gate this year. The equipment angle also dings Kahne's teammates, Austin Hill and Jesse Love, who haven't necessarily popped thus far.

Maybe I'm too low on all of those drivers and the value elsewhere is a trap. But based on their form, there are some bets I'm willing to make.

Let's lay out the full sims prior to practice and qualifying, and then I'll discuss my favorite bets based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Predictions for Rockingham

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Top 10 Justin Allgaier 21.2% 48.3% 64.0% 78.0% Brandon Jones 10.1% 28.5% 44.0% 68.9% Sheldon Creed 10.0% 28.3% 43.7% 70.1% Sammy Smith 7.6% 24.0% 38.6% 64.8% Connor Zilisch 6.7% 22.1% 35.8% 63.8% Taylor Gray 6.0% 18.1% 30.6% 59.0% Jesse Love 5.5% 18.2% 30.2% 58.9% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Xfinity Series Betting Picks for Rockingham

Brandon Jones (+1000): Jones' return to Joe Gibbs Racing has been a rousing success thus far with a win in Darlington and top-fives in Phoenix and Bristol. He validated the strength in Phoenix and Darlington with top-five average running positions, as well, so his general form just seems undersold by this number.

(+1000): Jones' return to Joe Gibbs Racing has been a rousing success thus far with a win in Darlington and top-fives in Phoenix and Bristol. He validated the strength in Phoenix and Darlington with top-five average running positions, as well, so his general form just seems undersold by this number. Sammy Smith (+2000): Smith has traditionally run best on shorter tracks, and Rockingham belongs in that bucket. He had a chance to win at Martinsville and had a fourth-place average running position in Bristol last week. Smith's first Xfinity Series win came in Phoenix, another oddly-shaped, 1-mile track, so I do think his skills should translate to Rockingham.

(+2000): Smith has traditionally run best on shorter tracks, and Rockingham belongs in that bucket. He had a chance to win at Martinsville and had a fourth-place average running position in Bristol last week. Smith's first Xfinity Series win came in Phoenix, another oddly-shaped, 1-mile track, so I do think his skills should translate to Rockingham. Taylor Gray (+2500): Gray is the driver Smith wrecked in an attempt to win Martinsville, and they're tied together again here. Gray finished sixth in Phoenix with a seventh-place average running position, and he was third at Richmond while running a partial schedule last year. In the Craftsman Truck Series, Gray finished fifth in Milwaukee, another one-mile track. I'm above market on all four JGR cars this week (Jones, Justin Bonsignore, and William Sawalich), and Gray's upside of late allows me to buy into what the model is saying.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which drivers stand out to you for Saturday's race? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.