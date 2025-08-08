3 Sleeper Quarterbacks to Target for Fantasy Football in 2025

Hitting on a sleeper can be a huge boost to your fantasy football season, so let's dig deep and highlight some late-round quarterbacks who are worth having on your radar.

We'll focus on only players with an average draft position (ADP) outside the top 16 at the position, per FantasyPros' ADP data.

Sleeper Fantasy Quarterback Targets

J.J. McCarthy, Vikings

ADP: 132nd Overall (QB19)

The 2024 quarterback class might end up being a legendary group, and J.J. McCarthy can add to it.

The Minnesota Vikings took McCarthy 10th overall, but the Michigan product missed his whole rookie season due to injury. Sam Darnold thrived in his absence, and that should make us bullish about McCarthy's 2025 outlook. Not only did the Vikings elect to let Darnold walk and give the keys to McCarthy, Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell is proving to be a QB whisperer. Darnold was able to put up a QB9 season despite not having star TE T.J. Hockenson for much of the campaign.

McCarthy was a dang good prospect. Our Jim Sannes ranked J.J. as the second-best quarterback in the class, with McCarthy putting up quality numbers against a difficult schedule at Michigan. As Sannes broke down, it's particularly notable that McCarthy posted an adjusted yards per attempt of 13.1 on 3rd and 6 or longer, thriving in situations where the defense knew a pass was coming.

McCarthy wasn't a big runner in college, but he's capable of making plays on the ground as he averaged 15.8 rushing yards per game for his career. That matters for fantasy.

In one-QB formats, McCarthy likely fits best as a watchlist guy and streamer who you can pick up early in the year if he looks good. But in two-QB leagues, he's one of my favorite QB2s this season.

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

ADP: 143rd Overall (QB21)

Trevor Lawrence checks a lot of boxes and could be in line for a post-hype breakout season.

For one, Lawrence can run a bit, which is a big plus for any late-round quarterback, as he's averaged 18.1 rushing yards per game for his career while scoring 14 rushing TDs.

Secondly, the Jacksonville Jaguars have put some pretty dope weapons around him. We know Brian Thomas Jr. is one of the best young wideouts in the game, and now Lawrence also has Heisman winner Travis Hunter at his disposal. It remains to be seen how Hunter splits his time between each side of the ball, but assuming the two-way superstar spends a decent amount of time on offense, Lawrence will have two top-tier playmakers he can feed the rock to.

Lastly, Lawrence is now tied to Liam Coen, a Sean McVay disciple (like nearly half the NFL, it seems) who -- as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator last year -- just helped Baker Mayfield post a career-best season.

It doesn't hurt that the Jags' defense may be bad, which could force Lawrence and company into more shootouts -- something we can't say for the aforementioned McCarthy as the Vikings' defense is stout.

All in all, Lawrence is an intriguing QB2 who has enticing upside if he and Coen click in Year 1.

Anthony Richardson Sr., Colts

ADP: 180th Overall (QB26)

I know. I know.

I live in Indiana, so trust me -- I know.

But as easy as it is to rattle off the downsides to Anthony Richardson, I think his fantasy upside is going overlooked.

While there's a chance he doesn't even start Week 1 for the Indianapolis Colts, FanDuel Sportsbook lists him at -245 odds to be the Colts' Week 1 starter, and it makes sense. The Colts have been stuck in no man's land in recent years, and going 8-9 with Daniel Jones -- who we all know what he is -- under center does nothing for the long-term outlook of the franchise. In my eyes, they almost have to roll out Richardson and see if there's any chance he can be the guy going forward.

Of course, I could be way off. Some decision makers on the Colts may want wins now to save their jobs and could view Jones as the better route to get those Ws. But for a franchise that desperately needs something to cling to, there's at least the possibility -- albeit a slim one -- that AR can be that something.

In terms of fantasy, when Richardson plays, he usually puts up good fantasy numbers. After a mid-year benching, Richardson performed pretty well down the stretch last season and scored at least 20 fantasy points three times over a five-game span between Week 11 and Week 16. He's elite as a runner, averaging 42.3 rushing yards per game in his career, and that gives him a ceiling that very few late-round QBs can match.

AR's stock is incredibly low for a signal-caller with his rushing juice. A year ago, he was being taken as the QB6. He's now going as the QB26 in one-QB formats. Assuming he wins the starting job, Richardson is going to be on the streaming radar in one-QB leagues, and he's in play right away for a Week 1 home game against the Miami Dolphins, a game that could be good for fantasy as it has a 46.5-point total and 1.5-point spread.

In two-QB leagues, Richardson makes a lot of sense as a dart throw QB2. It's obviously hard to trust him to be available on a week-to-week basis, but when he's able to play, his rushing ability gives him low-end QB1 upside.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.