Best NASCAR Xfinity Series Bets for The LiUNA! at Las Vegas

Aric Almirola snagged another NASCAR Xfinity Series win in Phoenix last week, giving him 4 wins in 16 races since the start of last year. Clearly, he's a threat.

But three of those four wins came on short, flat tracks. He has been more solid than elite on faster tracks, and I think the other wins have inflated Almirola's standing in the betting markets this week. He's +350 to win in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds.

It's possible I'm underselling Almirola, given his Cup Series experience and his speed with Joe Gibbs Racing. I don't mind being below market on him, though, and I do think it creates value elsewhere.

Here's what my model has prior to practice and qualifying. After that, we'll run through which bets I like at FanDuel.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Predictions for Las Vegas

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Justin Allgaier 20.6% 49.9% 68.0% Austin Hill 15.7% 44.0% 62.2% Sam Mayer 9.0% 28.9% 46.4% Sheldon Creed 8.6% 25.8% 42.5% Aric Almirola 8.3% 24.1% 40.8% Connor Zilisch 5.5% 17.2% 30.8% Sammy Smith 5.5% 18.2% 31.9% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Xfinity Series Betting Picks for Las Vegas

Austin Hill (+900): Hill won in Homestead last year, the final 1.5-mile race on the 2024 calendar, and won in Las Vegas in 2023. In 12 races on 1.5-mile tracks since the start of 2023, Hill has six top-six average running positions. With so much youth at Joe Gibbs Racing and JR Motorsports, Hill's ability to turn that consistency into wins could increase this year.

(+900): Hill won in Homestead last year, the final 1.5-mile race on the 2024 calendar, and won in Las Vegas in 2023. In 12 races on 1.5-mile tracks since the start of 2023, Hill has six top-six average running positions. With so much youth at Joe Gibbs Racing and JR Motorsports, Hill's ability to turn that consistency into wins could increase this year. Sam Mayer (+1200): Speaking of JR Motorsports, Mayer departed that team this offseason to join Haas Factory Team, which flexed muscle on 1.5-mile tracks last year. Mayer did, too, winning in Texas after he also won Homestead the year before. Even at just 21 years old, Mayer is one of the veterans of the series now with this being his fourth full-time season, so I think he could benefit from the same factors as Hill.

