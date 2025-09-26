Best NASCAR Xfinity Series Bets for the Kansas Lottery 300 in Kansas

Getting a proper read on Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race is tough.

Connor Zilisch has dominated the summer, rattling off win after win. But that run of elite form has come with no races at 1.5-mile tracks, which is what they'll see in Kansas.

Even with that, Zilisch is still the runaway favorite in my pre-practice model. It's not enough to bet him in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds, but he's the guy to beat.

Let's dig into those simulations now, and then we can lay out some bets I do like before the cars hit the track.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Predictions for Kansas

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Top 10 Connor Zilisch 24.2% 56.5% 72.6% 82.9% Justin Allgaier 13.8% 40.5% 59.6% 80.0% Brandon Jones 9.4% 28.7% 46.2% 72.5% Austin Hill 7.3% 23.4% 40.6% 69.7% Sheldon Creed 7.4% 21.9% 36.7% 66.3% Sam Mayer 6.6% 20.3% 34.0% 64.0% Jesse Love 5.9% 18.6% 32.3% 62.9% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Xfinity Series Betting Picks for Kansas

Brandon Jones (+1200): Jones has been the exception to an underwhelming season for Joe Gibbs Racing on intermediate tracks. He won Darlington and had some solid runs elsewhere, showing he had the pace to compete. Kansas is a good track for Jones as he won here twice in his first stint with JGR, and he has won the pole two of the past three years. It's a wide-open race after Zilisch and Justin Allgaier , and my numbers slot Jones into that third position.

(+1200): Jones has been the exception to an underwhelming season for Joe Gibbs Racing on intermediate tracks. He won Darlington and had some solid runs elsewhere, showing he had the pace to compete. Kansas is a good track for Jones as he won here twice in his first stint with JGR, and he has won the pole two of the past three years. It's a wide-open race after Zilisch and , and my numbers slot Jones into that third position. Sheldon Creed (+1600): Every time I bet Creed to win and make a joke about him finishing second... he finishes second. So. We're not doing that this time. Instead, we'll just focus on the quality speed he showed in Nashville -- another intermediate track -- and Homestead, another 1.5-mile track with tire wear. He'll break through eventually, and we're still getting a decent discount at this number.

(+1600): Every time I bet Creed to win and make a joke about him finishing second... he finishes second. So. We're not doing that this time. Instead, we'll just focus on the quality speed he showed in Nashville -- another intermediate track -- and Homestead, another 1.5-mile track with tire wear. He'll break through eventually, and we're still getting a decent discount at this number. Nick Sanchez (+2500): Because the Xfinity Series has been on flat tracks for so long, it's easy to forget the pace Sanchez was showing on fast tracks earlier in the year. He nearly won Texas, finished third in Charlotte, and was running up near the front most of the day in Pocono. The Craftsman Truck Series ran here twice a year in 2023 and 2024, so Sanchez does have decent experience at the track, and he had solid pace in those races to boot. He should remind us that this car has giddy-up when the speeds get higher.

