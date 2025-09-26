3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Friday 9/26/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Trevor Larnach gets a park-factor boost today in Philly, and he has a nice matchup against Aaron Nola.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Trevor Larnach +520 View more odds in Sportsbook

Nola has struggled in his return from injury, posting a 6.87 ERA and allowing a whopping 28 earned runs in 36.2 innings. He's permitted 10 earned runs over his last two starts, and he's allowed five jacks in four home outings since coming off the IL.

Citizens Bank Park is the best park for left-handed homers in 2025, so it's a welcoming spot for Larnach, who has a 38.0% fly-ball rate against RHPs while hitting 16 of his 17 homers in the split.

Adrian Houser is on the bump for the Tampa Bay Rays, and I like this spot for the Toronto Blue Jays' lefty bats, which leads me to Anthony Santander.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Anthony Santander +390 View more odds in Sportsbook

Houser is lights out against righties (27.8% fly-ball rate and 0.29 HRs per nine) but isn't the same against left-handers (1.11 HRs per nine and .349 wOBA). He's also slumping in the second half, producing a 4.45 xFIP and 18.0% K rate.

Santander just returned from a lengthy IL stint. That makes him a bit of a wild card. But we know what he can do against RHPs. Last year, he recorded a .349 wOBA and 32 dingers in the split.

It certainly helps that Rogers Centre is the fourth-best park for homers this campaign.

The Jays have a lot on the line as they fight with the New York Yankees for the AL East, and Santander can go deep tonight in a friendly matchup.

Christian Yelich is taking on Zack Littell, a righty who allows a lot of fly-balls.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Christian Yelich +540 View more odds in Sportsbook

Littell has surrendered 1.68 homers per nine and a 43.5% fly-ball rate to lefty hitters. He's also in bad form, pitching to a 4.70 xFIP and being tagged for 2.61 bombs per nine over his past six outings.

Yelich has 29 home runs this season. Of those 29 tanks, 25 have come against righties, and he has a .369 wOBA in the split.

These are pretty long odds for a quality hitter against a pitcher with a gopher-ball issue.

