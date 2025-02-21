Best NASCAR Xfinity Series Bets for the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 in Atlanta

Austin Hill is tough to beat on any drafting track.

But in Atlanta, he's a demon.

Hill has won four of the six Xfinity Series races at the track since the reconfiguration, and he was runner-up in another. Given how volatile finishing positions can be at this track, that's absurd.

But this week, he'll have to deal with Aric Almirola, who excelled in the draft as a Cup Series driver and is in elite equipment with Joe Gibbs Racing. Plus, Atlanta has started to race more like a traditional 1.5-mile track of late, which could nullify some of Hill's advantage.

That's why I'm below market on him relative to FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds. Here's the full simulation prior to qualifying, and then we'll discuss some bets I like after.

NASCAR Xfinity Series in Atlanta Predictions

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Austin Hill 13.3% 33.2% 47.3% Aric Almirola 13.0% 31.8% 46.0% Justin Allgaier 10.4% 27.0% 40.0% Sheldon Creed 9.0% 24.8% 39.0% Sam Mayer 6.7% 19.4% 31.4% Jesse Love 6.5% 20.1% 32.9% Ryan Sieg 4.9% 15.4% 26.2% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Xfinity Series Betting Picks for Atlanta

Justin Allgaier (+1000): Allgaier has crashed nearly every time he has run the new Atlanta, so there's a good chance the sims look foolish putting him so close to Hill and Almirola. Still, Allgaier won in Michigan last year using this same rules package, and he has great speed on 1.5-mile tracks. With how much the Xfinity Series races, specifically, have trended closer to racing like those, I'm fine backing Allgaier and hoping he can finally see the finish.

(+1000): Allgaier has crashed nearly every time he has run the new Atlanta, so there's a good chance the sims look foolish putting him so close to Hill and Almirola. Still, Allgaier won in Michigan last year using this same rules package, and he has great speed on 1.5-mile tracks. With how much the Xfinity Series races, specifically, have trended closer to racing like those, I'm fine backing Allgaier and hoping he can finally see the finish. Sheldon Creed (+1200): Creed had great speed in Daytona, his debut with Haas Factory Team, and he turned it into a third-place finish. It was his 18th career Xfinity Series podium without a win, a ratio that will (should? could? maybe? potentially?) break his way eventually. Allow me to apply my clown makeup as I continue to back him in pursuit of that first win.

(+1200): Creed had great speed in Daytona, his debut with Haas Factory Team, and he turned it into a third-place finish. It was his 18th career Xfinity Series podium without a win, a ratio that will (should? could? maybe? potentially?) break his way eventually. Allow me to apply my clown makeup as I continue to back him in pursuit of that first win. Ryan Sieg (+3000): Sieg spiked last year at pack tracks and 1.5-mile tracks, and Atlanta is both. He finished runner-up in Texas, Talladega, and Vegas, all of which fall into one of those buckets. He had an eighth-place average running position in Daytona, indicating last year's gains for RSS Racing have seemingly carried over into 2025.

