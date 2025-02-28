Best NASCAR Xfinity Series Bets and Predictions for the Focused Health 250 at COTA

We've got a three-headed monster leading the field to this week's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Circuit of the Americas.

Even with Shane Van Gisbergen and AJ Allmendinger graduated to the Cup Series, Connor Zilisch has come to take their place. He won at Watkins Glen last year -- his Xfinity Series debut -- as an 18-year-old after he had already won earlier that year at the 24 Hours of Daytona. He's a road-racing demon who could dominate this track type in 2025.

But he'll be joined in the field by Cup regulars William Byron and Ross Chastain, both of whom have won at COTA in Cup. Chastain is also in significantly better equipment than he has run recently in Xfinity as he'll drive for JR Motorsports.

It's honestly tough to get a proper number on Zilisch, given his lack of sample in NASCAR's upper three series. Thus, I think there's a good chance my model is undervaluing him entering this race, so we should proceed with caution when betting outrights elsewhere.

With that said, the top three still control 64.2% of the win equity in my sims prior to practice and qualifying. Here are the initial sims, and then we'll run through which value I like most in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at COTA Predictions

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Connor Zilisch 24.7% 49.5% 61.8% Ross Chastain 20.6% 43.8% 58.0% William Byron 18.9% 43.1% 57.0% Austin Hill 6.6% 23.7% 39.6% Justin Allgaier 4.9% 20.6% 35.9% Sheldon Creed 4.3% 17.9% 32.9% Sam Mayer 4.2% 17.3% 31.7% View Full Table ChevronDown

Betting Picks for the NASCAR Xfinity Series at COTA

Austin Hill (+1700): Should something happen to the top three drivers, Hill is the driver most likely to take advantage, by my numbers. He was runner-up at COTA both last year and in 2022, one of 10 top-5s he has in 20 Xfinity Series road course races as a full-time driver. A lot of those came while facing Van Gisbergen, Allmendinger, and others, so I do think the general optimism is warranted. Whether he can actually top The Big Three is another question.

(+1700): Should something happen to the top three drivers, Hill is the driver most likely to take advantage, by my numbers. He was runner-up at COTA both last year and in 2022, one of 10 top-5s he has in 20 Xfinity Series road course races as a full-time driver. A lot of those came while facing Van Gisbergen, Allmendinger, and others, so I do think the general optimism is warranted. Whether he can actually top The Big Three is another question. Jesse Love (+4200): Love has proven he can beat Zilisch heads-up at a road course. He did this at Watkins Glen in the ARCA Menards Series thanks to a sick last-lap pass in the rain back in 2023. Love was decent on road courses as a rookie, finishing sixth at COTA, fifth in Chicago, and eighth in Watkins Glen. I think his skills are underrated, and -- as Hill's teammate -- we know he has the equipment to get it done.

