Best NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Bets for the TSport 200 at IRP

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park is a high-key banger of a track.

It's super short and features massive levels of tire wear, creating a race where leaders are constantly in traffic while also fighting not to wreck.

It rules.

Ty Majeski has been the guy to best navigate those issues since the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returned there in 2022. Majeski has won each of the past two races at IRP, explaining why he's +300 in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Truck Series betting odds, second to only Corey Heim at +300.

But Majeski's form this year has been brutal, and that dings him big time in my sims. It leads to value elsewhere, and it's value I'm willing to trust, even if it's a risk to be so far below market on Majeski.

Let's dig into my pre-practice simulations, and then we can discuss three drivers I'd be willing to bet to win tonight.

NASCAR Truck Series Predictions for IRP

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Corey Heim 21.5% 43.8% 58.3% Chandler Smith 18.9% 41.8% 56.5% Ross Chastain 9.9% 28.8% 45.8% Layne Riggs 8.4% 26.2% 40.2% Grant Enfinger 8.0% 26.4% 41.2% Ty Majeski 7.0% 22.2% 36.8% Tyler Ankrum 5.1% 18.8% 32.5% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Truck Series Betting Picks for IRP

Chandler Smith (+1000): Smith hasn't run IRP since 2022, but he is an absolute demon at Richmond, another short, flat track with lots of tire wear. He won both Bristol and North Wilkesboro this year, so I'm totally fine with being way above market on him here.

(+1000): Smith hasn't run IRP since 2022, but he is an absolute demon at Richmond, another short, flat track with lots of tire wear. He won both Bristol and North Wilkesboro this year, so I'm totally fine with being way above market on him here. Ross Chastain (+1200): Chastain's past performances with Niece Motorsports wouldn't put him as high as he is in my sims. However, based on how competitive teammate Kaden Honeycutt has been, my model has a much higher view of Niece than it did when Chastain was running with them more regularly. When you put someone with his skills into improved equipment, I think +1200 is pessimistic.

(+1200): Chastain's past performances with Niece Motorsports wouldn't put him as high as he is in my sims. However, based on how competitive teammate has been, my model has a much higher view of Niece than it did when Chastain was running with them more regularly. When you put someone with his skills into improved equipment, I think +1200 is pessimistic. Grant Enfinger (+1500): Enfinger's the only driver to defeat Majeski here, doing so back in 2022. He had a fourth-place average running position and finished third here last year, and he was top-five at North Wilkesboro earlier this year. On this kind of track, he has the upside to give Majeski and Heim a run for their money.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which drivers stand out to you for tonight's race? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NASCAR Truck Series betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.