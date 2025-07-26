Giants vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 26

Odds updated as of 4:14 a.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the San Francisco Giants are up against the New York Mets.

Giants vs Mets Game Info

San Francisco Giants (54-50) vs. New York Mets (60-44)

Date: Saturday, July 26, 2025

Saturday, July 26, 2025 Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

9:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and SNY

Giants vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-116) | NYM: (-102)

SF: (-116) | NYM: (-102) Spread: SF: +1.5 (-215) | NYM: -1.5 (+176)

SF: +1.5 (-215) | NYM: -1.5 (+176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Giants vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 9-4, 2.92 ERA vs David Peterson (Mets) - 6-4, 2.90 ERA

The Giants will give the ball to Robbie Ray (9-4, 2.92 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Mets will turn to David Peterson (6-4, 2.90 ERA). Ray's team is 12-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Ray starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 11-4. The Mets have a 7-10-0 record against the spread in Peterson's starts. The Mets are 1-4 in Peterson's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (53.4%)

Prediction: Mets win (53.4%)

Giants vs Mets Moneyline

The Giants vs Mets moneyline has San Francisco as a -116 favorite, while New York is a -102 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Mets Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Giants. The Mets are +176 to cover, while the Giants are -215 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Giants vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for the Giants versus Mets game on July 26 has been set at 7.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Giants vs Mets Betting Trends

The Giants have been favorites in 65 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (53.8%) in those contests.

This year San Francisco has won 33 of 61 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Giants have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 48 of 104 chances this season.

In 104 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 44-60-0 against the spread.

The Mets have been the underdog on the moneyline 28 total times this season. They've gone 12-16 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, New York has a record of 10-14 (41.7%).

In the 99 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Mets, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-52-3).

The Mets have put together a 49-50-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.5% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads San Francisco with 103 hits and an OBP of .384 this season. He has a .263 batting average and a slugging percentage of .476.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 76th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Devers has recorded at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .249 with 21 doubles, eight triples, six home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .397 with an on-base percentage of .314.

He ranks 105th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging among qualified batters.

Heliot Ramos has an OPS of .772, fueled by an OBP of .342 and a team-best slugging percentage of .430 this season.

Ramos has recorded a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Willy Adames is batting .229 with a .316 OBP and 54 RBI for San Francisco this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has accumulated an on-base percentage of .389, a team-high for the Mets. He's batting .255 and slugging .496.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 87th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Pete Alonso has racked up 104 hits while slugging .513. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .269 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 57th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Francisco Lindor has accumulated a team-best .443 slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .265 with 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 32 walks.

Giants vs Mets Head to Head

7/25/2025: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-1 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/26/2024: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/25/2024: 7-2 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-2 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/24/2024: 8-7 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-7 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/24/2024: 8-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/23/2024: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/22/2024: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/2/2023: 8-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/1/2023: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/30/2023: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

