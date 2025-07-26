Mariners vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 26

Odds updated as of 4:14 a.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mariners vs Angels Game Info

Seattle Mariners (55-49) vs. Los Angeles Angels (50-54)

Date: Saturday, July 26, 2025

Saturday, July 26, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: MLB Network, FDSW, and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-152) | LAA: (+128)

SEA: (-152) | LAA: (+128) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+110) | LAA: +1.5 (-132)

SEA: -1.5 (+110) | LAA: +1.5 (-132) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mariners vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 4-5, 4.65 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 2-6, 4.43 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (4-5) to the mound, while Tyler Anderson (2-6) will take the ball for the Angels. Kirby's team is 3-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Kirby starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-4. The Angels are 15-5-0 ATS in Anderson's 20 starts with a set spread. The Angels are 10-8 in Anderson's 18 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (63.2%)

Mariners vs Angels Moneyline

The Mariners vs Angels moneyline has Seattle as a -152 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +128 underdog at home.

Mariners vs Angels Spread

The Angels are hosting the Mariners, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are +110 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -132.

Mariners vs Angels Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Mariners-Angels game on July 26, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Angels Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 36, or 54.5%, of the 66 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Seattle has a record of 12-10 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -152 or more on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 54 of their 101 opportunities.

The Mariners are 43-58-0 against the spread in their 101 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have won 36 of the 77 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (46.8%).

Los Angeles has a 19-21 record (winning 47.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

The Angels have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 102 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 53 of those games (53-46-3).

The Angels have collected a 56-46-0 record ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (96) this season while batting .255 with 55 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .368 and a slugging percentage of .609.

He ranks 87th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Raleigh hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Josh Naylor has 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 37 walks. He's batting .292 and slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 14th, his on-base percentage 33rd, and his slugging percentage 63rd.

Naylor has picked up a hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a walk and an RBI.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .745, fueled by an OBP of .315 and a team-best slugging percentage of .430 this season.

Rodriguez has recorded at least one base hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three home runs and three RBIs.

Randy Arozarena is batting .249 with a .354 OBP and 51 RBI for Seattle this season.

Arozarena brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has racked up 90 hits, a team-best for the Angels. He's batting .230 and slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 136th, his on-base percentage is 123rd, and he is 31st in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel has a .367 OBP while slugging .398. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .277.

Including all qualifying players, he is 40th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto has 19 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 19 walks while batting .278.

Jo Adell has 14 doubles, 21 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .235.

Mariners vs Angels Head to Head

7/25/2025: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/24/2025: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/8/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/7/2025: 8-6 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-6 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/6/2025: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/30/2025: 9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/29/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/1/2024: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/31/2024: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/30/2024: 9-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!