Best NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Bets for the Rackley Roofing 200 in Nashville

In previous years, the eternal question in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series was, "Who can top Kyle Busch?" each time he ran.

Now, even with Busch in the field, it's, "Who will end Corey Heim's reign of terror?"

Heim is +125 in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Truck Series betting odds for tonight's Rackley Roofing 200 in Nashville, and for good reason. He won last week in Charlotte, adding to previous wins on intermediate tracks in Vegas and Texas this year. Busch was in the field for only that Charlotte race, but he finished fifth there.

For tonight, my pre-practice sims are giving tons of respect to Heim and Busch but don't show betting value in either. Thus, it leaves limited juice for others to squeeze.

Let's dig into what those sims say, and then we can discuss the two drivers who are slim values prior to practice.

NASCAR Truck Series Predictions for Nashville

Driver Sim Win Sim Podium Sim Top 5 Corey Heim 34.6% 63.5% 73.7% Kyle Busch 24.7% 55.8% 70.5% Chandler Smith 6.5% 29.2% 49.1% Layne Riggs 4.8% 20.5% 36.7% Kaden Honeycutt 4.1% 18.1% 33.3% Ty Majeski 3.8% 15.1% 28.8% Grant Enfinger 3.3% 14.2% 27.0% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Truck Series Betting Picks for Nashville

Ty Majeski (+2600): Majeski's team needs to conduct an exorcism because this truck has had some demons of late. Still, he managed to finish fourth in Vegas, and he generally runs well on concrete. I'm barely above market -- 3.8% vs. 3.7% implied -- but I don't mind the general idea of buying low on Majeski given his string of hideous luck.

(+2600): Majeski's team needs to conduct an exorcism because this truck has had some demons of late. Still, he managed to finish fourth in Vegas, and he generally runs well on concrete. I'm barely above market -- 3.8% vs. 3.7% implied -- but I don't mind the general idea of buying low on Majeski given his string of hideous luck. Tanner Gray (+10000): I liked Gray a lot entering last week, and he qualified second, but things didn't go well in the race. Still, he was fifth in Texas, had a chance to win Las Vegas, and has shown upside in the past on these more intermediate tracks. I'm not overly high on Gray as he's at just 1.4% to win for me, but that's still high enough to be above market.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.