Padres vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 28

Odds updated as of 4:15 a.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the San Diego Padres take on the New York Mets.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

Padres vs Mets Game Info

San Diego Padres (57-49) vs. New York Mets (62-44)

Date: Monday, July 28, 2025

Monday, July 28, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: MLB Network, SDPA, and SNY

Padres vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-124) | NYM: (+106)

SD: (-124) | NYM: (+106) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+172) | NYM: +1.5 (-210)

SD: -1.5 (+172) | NYM: +1.5 (-210) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Padres vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 3-10, 4.59 ERA vs Frankie Montás (Mets) - 3-1, 4.62 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Dylan Cease (3-10) to the mound, while Frankie Montas (3-1) will get the nod for the Mets. When Cease starts, his team is 9-12-0 against the spread this season. Cease's team has been victorious in 57.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 8-6. When Montas starts, the Mets are 2-3-0 against the spread. The Mets were the moneyline underdog for two Montas starts this season -- they split the games.

Padres vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (57%)

Padres vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Mets, San Diego is the favorite at -124, and New York is +106 playing on the road.

Padres vs Mets Spread

The Mets are +1.5 on the run line against the Padres. The Mets are -210 to cover, and the Padres are +172.

Padres vs Mets Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Padres-Mets on July 28, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Mets Betting Trends

The Padres have been favorites in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (58.8%) in those contests.

This season San Diego has come away with a win 27 times in 45 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over in 43 of their 104 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres are 57-47-0 against the spread in their 104 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mets have been the underdog on the moneyline 28 total times this season. They've finished 12-16 in those games.

New York has gone 7-10 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (41.2%).

The Mets have played in 101 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-53-4).

The Mets have put together a 50-51-0 record against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado leads San Diego with 122 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .506. He's batting .300 with an on-base percentage of .360.

He ranks seventh in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Machado will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .619 with four doubles, a home run and six RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 106 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .365. He's batting .268 and slugging .451.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 56th, his on-base percentage 24th, and his slugging percentage 63rd.

Luis Arraez has collected 118 base hits, an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

Arraez brings a 10-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .390 with three doubles, two walks and four RBIs.

Xander Bogaerts has been key for San Diego with 99 hits, an OBP of .339 plus a slugging percentage of .383.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has accumulated an on-base percentage of .387, a team-high for the Mets. He's batting .252 and slugging .496.

Including all qualifying players, he is 93rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is fifth and he is 22nd in slugging.

Pete Alonso's 105 hits and .504 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .266 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He is currently 62nd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Francisco Lindor has racked up a team-high .436 slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .261 with 20 doubles, 19 home runs and 32 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!