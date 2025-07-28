Rangers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 28

Odds updated as of 4:15 a.m.

The Texas Rangers will face the Los Angeles Angels in MLB action on Monday.

Rangers vs Angels Game Info

Texas Rangers (56-50) vs. Los Angeles Angels (51-55)

Date: Monday, July 28, 2025

Monday, July 28, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and RSN

Rangers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-194) | LAA: (+162)

TEX: (-194) | LAA: (+162) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (-115) | LAA: +1.5 (-104)

TEX: -1.5 (-115) | LAA: +1.5 (-104) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Rangers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 10-2, 2.28 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Rangers will look to Jacob deGrom (10-2) versus the Angels and Jack Kochanowicz. deGrom and his team have a record of 10-10-0 against the spread when he starts. deGrom's team has been victorious in 76.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 13-4. Kochanowicz and his team were moneyline underdogs every time he pitched a season ago.

Rangers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (61.2%)

Rangers vs Angels Moneyline

The Rangers vs Angels moneyline has Texas as a -194 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +162 underdog at home.

Rangers vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the run line against the Rangers. The Angels are -104 to cover, and the Rangers are -115.

Rangers vs Angels Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Rangers-Angels on July 28, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with 34 wins in the 50 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Texas has a record of 6-1 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -194 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 42 of 105 chances this season.

The Rangers are 58-47-0 against the spread in their 105 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have won 37 of the 79 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (46.8%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +162 or longer, Los Angeles has a 10-7 record (winning 58.8% of its games).

The Angels have played in 104 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-47-3).

The Angels have gone 57-47-0 against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 43 walks while batting .223. He has an on-base percentage of .303 and a slugging percentage of .358.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 145th, his on-base percentage ranks 128th, and he is 141st in slugging.

Josh Smith leads Texas in OBP (.355), slugging percentage (.418) and total hits (91) this season. He's batting .277.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 37th, his on-base percentage 37th, and his slugging percentage 84th.

Corey Seager has 75 hits this season and has a slash line of .273/.377/.491.

Seager has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and four RBIs.

Adolis Garcia is batting .231 with a .278 OBP and 59 RBI for Texas this season.

Garcia heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward leads the Angels with 92 hits. He's batting .232 and slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .309.

He ranks 130th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Nolan Schanuel's .369 on-base percentage and .403 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .282.

His batting average is 28th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 19th, and he is 98th in slugging.

Zach Neto has 19 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .273.

Jo Adell is hitting .233 with 14 doubles, 21 home runs and 25 walks.

Rangers vs Angels Head to Head

7/10/2025: 11-4 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-4 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/9/2025: 11-8 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-8 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/8/2025: 13-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

13-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/7/2025: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/17/2025: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/16/2025: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/15/2025: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/29/2024: 8-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/28/2024: 9-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/27/2024: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

