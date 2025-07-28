Mariners vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 28

Odds updated as of 4:15 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners versus the Athletics is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Athletics Game Info

Seattle Mariners (56-50) vs. Athletics (46-62)

Date: Monday, July 28, 2025

Monday, July 28, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-126) | OAK: (+108)

SEA: (-126) | OAK: (+108) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+126) | OAK: +1.5 (-152)

SEA: -1.5 (+126) | OAK: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Mariners vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 7-6, 3.30 ERA vs JP Sears (Athletics) - 7-8, 4.98 ERA

The probable starters are Luis Castillo (7-6) for the Mariners and JP Sears (7-8) for the Athletics. Castillo's team is 9-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Castillo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 9-7. The Athletics have a 12-9-0 record against the spread in Sears' starts. The Athletics have a 5-10 record in Sears' 15 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (55.7%)

Mariners vs Athletics Moneyline

The Mariners vs Athletics moneyline has the Mariners as a -126 favorite, while the Athletics are a +108 underdog at home.

Mariners vs Athletics Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Mariners are +126 to cover, while the Athletics are -152 to cover.

Mariners vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Mariners-Athletics on July 28 is 9.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 37, or 54.4%, of the 68 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season, the Mariners have come away with a win 29 times in 50 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 or better on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 55 of their 103 games with a total this season.

The Mariners are 44-59-0 against the spread in their 103 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have won 34 of the 85 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (40%).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, the Athletics have gone 27-42 (39.1%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 55 times this season for a 55-46-6 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have covered 51.4% of their games this season, going 55-52-0 ATS.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in OBP (.368) and total hits (99) this season. He's batting .257 batting average while slugging .618.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is third in slugging.

Raleigh will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .225 with three home runs, five walks and four RBIs.

Josh Naylor has 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 38 walks. He's batting .292 and slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Among all qualifying players, he is 16th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Naylor has picked up a hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .263 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Julio Rodriguez has hit 18 homers with a team-high .432 SLG this season.

Randy Arozarena has 20 home runs, 52 RBI and a batting average of .247 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has racked up 114 hits, a team-best for the Athletics. He's batting .272 and slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .348.

He is 50th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Jacob Wilson's .354 OBP and .439 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .312.

He ranks fourth in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .255 with 17 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 39 walks.

Nick Kurtz has 18 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 29 walks while batting .309.

Mariners vs Athletics Head to Head

5/7/2025: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/6/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/5/2025: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/30/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 3/29/2025: 4-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 3/28/2025: 7-0 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-0 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/27/2025: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/29/2024: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/28/2024: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/27/2024: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!