Mariners vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 28
Odds updated as of 4:15 a.m.
The Seattle Mariners versus the Athletics is on the MLB schedule for Monday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mariners vs Athletics Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (56-50) vs. Athletics (46-62)
- Date: Monday, July 28, 2025
- Time: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California
- Coverage: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW
Mariners vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SEA: (-126) | OAK: (+108)
- Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+126) | OAK: +1.5 (-152)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Mariners vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 7-6, 3.30 ERA vs JP Sears (Athletics) - 7-8, 4.98 ERA
The probable starters are Luis Castillo (7-6) for the Mariners and JP Sears (7-8) for the Athletics. Castillo's team is 9-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Castillo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 9-7. The Athletics have a 12-9-0 record against the spread in Sears' starts. The Athletics have a 5-10 record in Sears' 15 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Mariners vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mariners win (55.7%)
Mariners vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Mariners vs Athletics moneyline has the Mariners as a -126 favorite, while the Athletics are a +108 underdog at home.
Mariners vs Athletics Spread
- The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Mariners are +126 to cover, while the Athletics are -152 to cover.
Mariners vs Athletics Over/Under
- The over/under for Mariners-Athletics on July 28 is 9.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.
Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Mariners have won in 37, or 54.4%, of the 68 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season, the Mariners have come away with a win 29 times in 50 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 or better on the moneyline.
- The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 55 of their 103 games with a total this season.
- The Mariners are 44-59-0 against the spread in their 103 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Athletics have won 34 of the 85 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (40%).
- In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, the Athletics have gone 27-42 (39.1%).
- The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 55 times this season for a 55-46-6 record against the over/under.
- The Athletics have covered 51.4% of their games this season, going 55-52-0 ATS.
Mariners Player Leaders
- Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in OBP (.368) and total hits (99) this season. He's batting .257 batting average while slugging .618.
- Among all qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is third in slugging.
- Raleigh will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .225 with three home runs, five walks and four RBIs.
- Josh Naylor has 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 38 walks. He's batting .292 and slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .359.
- Among all qualifying players, he is 16th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.
- Naylor has picked up a hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .263 with a double, three walks and an RBI.
- Julio Rodriguez has hit 18 homers with a team-high .432 SLG this season.
- Randy Arozarena has 20 home runs, 52 RBI and a batting average of .247 this season.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Brent Rooker has racked up 114 hits, a team-best for the Athletics. He's batting .272 and slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .348.
- He is 50th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.
- Jacob Wilson's .354 OBP and .439 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .312.
- He ranks fourth in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Tyler Soderstrom is batting .255 with 17 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 39 walks.
- Nick Kurtz has 18 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 29 walks while batting .309.
Mariners vs Athletics Head to Head
- 5/7/2025: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 5/6/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 5/5/2025: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 3/30/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 3/29/2025: 4-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 3/28/2025: 7-0 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 3/27/2025: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 9/29/2024: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 9/28/2024: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 9/27/2024: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
