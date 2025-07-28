Giants vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 28

Odds updated as of 4:15 a.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Giants vs Pirates Game Info

San Francisco Giants (54-52) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (44-62)

Date: Monday, July 28, 2025

Monday, July 28, 2025 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-BA, and SportsNet PT

Giants vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-126) | PIT: (+108)

SF: (-126) | PIT: (+108) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+164) | PIT: +1.5 (-200)

SF: -1.5 (+164) | PIT: +1.5 (-200) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Giants vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carson Whisenhunt (Giants) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 4-10, 3.53 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Carson Whisenhunt to the mound, while Mitch Keller (4-10) will get the nod for the Pirates. Whisenhunt did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. The Pirates have a 12-8-0 record against the spread in Keller's starts. The Pirates are 6-9 in Keller's 15 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Giants vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (51.2%)

Giants vs Pirates Moneyline

The Giants vs Pirates moneyline has San Francisco as a -126 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +108 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at +1.5 on the runline against the Giants. The Pirates are -200 to cover the spread, and the Giants are +164.

Giants vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for the Giants versus Pirates contest on July 28 has been set at 7.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Giants vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Giants have come away with 35 wins in the 65 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season San Francisco has come away with a win 28 times in 51 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Giants have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 48 of 106 chances this season.

The Giants have posted a record of 45-61-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog 68 total times this season. They've finished 27-41 in those games.

Pittsburgh has a record of 20-35 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (36.4%).

The Pirates have played in 98 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-58-3).

The Pirates have collected a 51-47-0 record ATS this season (covering 52% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads San Francisco in OBP (.381) and total hits (104) this season. He's batting .261 batting average while slugging .469.

Among qualified batters, he is 76th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 38th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .252 with 22 doubles, eight triples, six home runs and 35 walks, while slugging .401 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Among qualifiers, he is 93rd in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.

Willy Adames is batting .233 with a .403 slugging percentage and 54 RBI this year.

Adames has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a double, five walks and two RBIs.

Heliot Ramos has an OPS of .766, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .425 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has racked up 75 hits, a team-best for the Pirates. He's batting .221 and slugging .428 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 148th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage.

Bryan Reynolds' .375 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .232 with an on-base percentage of .290.

He is currently 130th in batting average, 144th in on-base percentage and 129th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Andrew McCutchen has racked up a team-high .327 on-base percentage.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is hitting .238 with 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 18 walks.

