Braves vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 28

Odds updated as of 2:14 a.m.

The MLB's Monday slate includes the Atlanta Braves taking on the Kansas City Royals.

Braves vs Royals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (44-60) vs. Kansas City Royals (52-54)

Date: Monday, July 28, 2025

Monday, July 28, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Coverage: FDSKC and FDSSO

Braves vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-178) | KC: (+150)

ATL: (-178) | KC: (+150) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-110) | KC: +1.5 (-110)

ATL: -1.5 (-110) | KC: +1.5 (-110) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Braves vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves) - 4-8, 3.72 ERA vs Richard Hill (Royals) - 0-1, 1.80 ERA

The probable starters are Spencer Strider (4-8) for the Braves and Richard Hill (0-1) for the Royals. Strider and his team have a record of 4-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Strider's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-8. Hill has started just one game with a set spread, which the Royals failed to cover. The Royals were named the moneyline underdog for one Hill start this season -- they lost.

Braves vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (52.2%)

Braves vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is the underdog, +150 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -178 favorite despite being on the road.

Braves vs Royals Spread

The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Royals. The Braves are -110 to cover the spread, while the Royals are -110.

Braves vs Royals Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Braves-Royals contest on July 28, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Braves vs Royals Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 76 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (50%) in those games.

This season Atlanta has been victorious 13 times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -178 on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 41 of their 100 opportunities.

The Braves have posted a record of 41-59-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have won 30 of the 63 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (47.6%).

Kansas City has a 3-4 record (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer.

The Royals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 104 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 41 of those games (41-61-2).

The Royals have collected a 53-51-0 record ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in OBP (.368) and total hits (103) this season. He's batting .263 batting average while slugging .464.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 45th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies is batting .219 with 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .323 with an on-base percentage of .294.

Among qualified batters, he is 150th in batting average, 139th in on-base percentage and 154th in slugging percentage.

Marcell Ozuna is batting .232 with a .384 slugging percentage and 42 RBI this year.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.428) thanks to 34 extra-base hits.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has a slugging percentage of .493 and has 119 hits, both team-high numbers for the Royals. He's batting .287 and with an on-base percentage of .338.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Witt enters this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .200 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Maikel Garcia's .352 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .296 while slugging .468.

His batting average is 10th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 40th, and he is 40th in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .264 with 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 32 walks.

Salvador Perez is hitting .253 with 27 doubles, 18 home runs and 19 walks.

