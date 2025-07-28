Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 28

Will Matt Wallner or Alex Bregman hit a home run on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 28, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins

Matt Wallner (Twins): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 63 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 63 games (has homered in 19% of games) Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 62 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 62 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 63 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 63 games (has homered in 19% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 89 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 89 games (has homered in 18% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Harrison Bader (Twins): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 85 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 85 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 96 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 96 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Carlos Correa (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 90 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 90 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Willi Castro (Twins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 80 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 80 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 97 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 97 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Christian Vázquez (Twins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 53 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games Ty France (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 97 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 97 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 85 games (has homered in 24.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 85 games (has homered in 24.7% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

Washington Nationals at Houston Astros

Christian Walker (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 100 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 100 games (has homered in 13% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Brice Matthews (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 104 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 104 games (has homered in 21.2% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 93 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 93 games (has homered in 14% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 91 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 91 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 91 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 91 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 91 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 91 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Zack Short (Astros): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Riley Adams (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 105 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 105 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Alex Call (Nationals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 70 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 70 games Drew Millas (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Andrew Chafin (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Jon Singleton (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago White Sox

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +190 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 36 HR in 105 games (has homered in 32.4% of games)

+190 to hit a HR | 36 HR in 105 games (has homered in 32.4% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 77 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 77 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 91 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 91 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 103 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 87 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 87 games (has homered in 8% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 102 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 102 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Otto Kemp (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 75 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 75 games (has homered in 16% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 80 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 80 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 93 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 93 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 89 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 89 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Austin Slater (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 78 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 78 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Luis Robert (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 82 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 24.1% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 100 games (has homered in 24% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 100 games (has homered in 24% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 84 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 84 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 74 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 74 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 85 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 85 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 99 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 99 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 96 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 96 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 100 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 100 games (has homered in 17% of games) Danny Jansen (Rays): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 73 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 73 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 81 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 81 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 101 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 101 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Josh Lowe (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Jose Caballero (Rays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 72 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 72 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 59 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 59 games Jake Mangum (Rays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 67 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 67 games (has homered in 3% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 80 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 80 games (has homered in 5% of games) Ha-Seong Kim (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 95 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 95 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles

Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 81 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 81 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 104 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 104 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 98 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 98 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 98 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 98 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 46 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 46 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 86 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 86 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Joey Loperfido (Blue Jays): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 91 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 91 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 75 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 75 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 98 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 98 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Jacob Stallings (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 41 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 41 games Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 67 games (has homered in 1.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 67 games (has homered in 1.5% of games) Alan Roden (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Will Wagner (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 36 games Ramón Urías (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 75 games (has homered in 8% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals

Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 99 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 99 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 99 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 99 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 94 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 94 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 93 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 93 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 93 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 93 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Graham Pauley (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 34 games Dane Myers (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 88 games (has homered in 1.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 88 games (has homered in 1.1% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 100 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 100 games (has homered in 5% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 71 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 71 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

New York Mets at San Diego Padres

Juan Soto (Mets): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 105 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 105 games (has homered in 20% of games) Pete Alonso (Mets): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 104 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 104 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 104 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 104 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 102 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 102 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 100 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 100 games (has homered in 13% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 104 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 104 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Martin Maldonado (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 100 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 100 games (has homered in 5% of games) José Iglesias (Padres): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 74 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 74 games Bryce Johnson (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +136 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 38 HR in 104 games (has homered in 33.7% of games)

+136 to hit a HR | 38 HR in 104 games (has homered in 33.7% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 83 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 83 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 101 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 101 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 85 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 85 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 96 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 96 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 93 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 93 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 106 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 106 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 96 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 96 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 90 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 90 games (has homered in 10% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 96 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 96 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 101 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 101 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Jake Fraley (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 92 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 92 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Athletics

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +150 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 41 HR in 103 games (has homered in 32% of games)

+150 to hit a HR | 41 HR in 103 games (has homered in 32% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 67 games (has homered in 28.4% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 67 games (has homered in 28.4% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 104 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 104 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 105 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 105 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 108 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 108 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 76 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 76 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 101 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 101 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 106 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 106 games (has homered in 14.2% of games) Mitch Garver (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 86 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 86 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 102 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 102 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Dylan Moore (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Luis Urias (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Ben Williamson (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 79 games (has homered in 1.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 79 games (has homered in 1.3% of games) Gio Urshela (Athletics): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 46 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 46 games Max Schuemann (Athletics): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 103 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 103 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 101 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 101 games (has homered in 21.8% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 98 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 98 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 103 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 103 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 99 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 99 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 104 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 104 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 68 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 95 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 95 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 99 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 99 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 104 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 104 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 93 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 93 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 81 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 81 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 100 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 100 games (has homered in 6% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 100 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 100 games (has homered in 6% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 81 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 81 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 101 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 101 games (has homered in 3% of games) Eric Haase (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Blake Perkins (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

Atlanta Braves at Kansas City Royals