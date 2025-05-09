Best NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Bets for the Heart of Health Care 200 in Kansas

In a lot of situations, I could understand having Corey Heim at +155 to win a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race, which is where he's at in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Truck Series betting odds for Saturday in Kansas.

Last week, Heim was 27.4% to win for me prior to practice. That was at a higher-variance track that features a lot more crashes than we see in Kansas, so +155 feels reasonable.

This time around, though, William Byron is in the field. And I don't think Byron is getting enough respect in the market.

Byron -- a Cup Series championship contender and eight-time Truck Series winner -- is +280. That's not only a good bit longer than Heim, but it's long enough for me to show value.

Here are my model's full pre-practice simulations for the Heart of Health Care 200 in Kansas, and then we can lay out which bets I like at FanDuel based on them.

NASCAR Truck Series Predictions for Kansas

Driver Sim Win Sim Podium Sim Top 5 William Byron 28.9% 56.4% 69.1% Corey Heim 18.1% 44.9% 61.1% Carson Hocevar 7.2% 24.5% 41.9% Chandler Smith 6.3% 21.7% 37.0% Ty Majeski 6.2% 20.3% 34.7% Kaden Honeycutt 4.1% 15.3% 26.9% Tyler Ankrum 3.8% 14.1% 25.9% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Truck Series Betting Picks for Kansas

William Byron (+280): Byron won his lone Truck Series start at Kansas back in 2016 -- his age-18 season -- and was runner-up in the Cup playoff race last year. This Spire team won with Kyle Larson at Homestead this year, and Rajah Caruth was third at Texas last week. Byron should have the speed -- along with the talent -- to give Heim a good run for his money.

(+280): Byron won his lone Truck Series start at Kansas back in 2016 -- his age-18 season -- and was runner-up in the Cup playoff race last year. This Spire team won with at Homestead this year, and was third at Texas last week. Byron should have the speed -- along with the talent -- to give Heim a good run for his money. Kaden Honeycutt (+3000): Honeycutt finished fourth in both Kansas races last year, boasting average running positions of fifth and eighth. He has had some tough luck thus far in 2025, but if he can put a full race together, he has the upside to win.

(+3000): Honeycutt finished fourth in both Kansas races last year, boasting average running positions of fifth and eighth. He has had some tough luck thus far in 2025, but if he can put a full race together, he has the upside to win. Stewart Friesen (+7500): I was on Friesen last week at long odds, too, and he wrecked while racing for second late. He clearly had good speed, though, as he did when he finished fifth in Las Vegas, a track with a similar layout to Kansas. He's at his best when tire wear is a factor and things get slick, so I am fine rolling the dice on Friesen as a longshot again.

