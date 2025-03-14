Best NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Bets for the Ecosave 200 in Las Vegas

Corey Heim was the guy to beat last year on 1.5-mile tracks, and with his main rival, Christian Eckes, off to the NASCAR Xfinity Series, 2025 sets up for more of the same.

If you wanna bet him, you're gonna have to pay the piper.

Heim is the runaway favorite in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series betting odds for Las Vegas, sitting at +195. He won 2 of 6 races at 1.5-mile tracks last year, so the betting odds are directly in line with that mark.

I'm fine with Heim being the clear favorite; I just can't quite get that high on him.

Here's my model's predictions for the race prior to practice and qualifying. Then, below, we'll lay out my favorite bets of the week.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Predictions for Las Vegas

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Corey Heim 25.1% 50.3% 63.4% Chandler Smith 10.1% 29.9% 45.6% Kaden Honeycutt 7.6% 24.3% 37.8% Ty Majeski 7.5% 25.1% 39.2% Grant Enfinger 7.0% 20.9% 35.5% Justin Haley 5.4% 17.5% 30.0% Rajah Caruth 4.6% 15.1% 26.0% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Betting Picks for Las Vegas

Kaden Honeycutt (+1800): Honeycutt flashed major speed in a limited sample last year, finishing fourth in both Kansas races and holding top-10 average running positions in both Charlotte and Homestead. Now that Honeycutt's racing full time and heading into his age-22 season, I'm fine projecting him as being a staple near the front of the pack this year.

(+1800): Honeycutt flashed major speed in a limited sample last year, finishing fourth in both Kansas races and holding top-10 average running positions in both Charlotte and Homestead. Now that Honeycutt's racing full time and heading into his age-22 season, I'm fine projecting him as being a staple near the front of the pack this year. William Sawalich (+3300): I have more value in Tanner Gray at +9500, but I think the model is overselling his upside. I think the reverse could be true for Sawalich, who has struggled in a limited sample on bigger tracks but is a clear talent. He won 9 of 14 races in the ARCA Menards Series last year while leading a whopping 65.1% of the laps he ran. Thus, even with only 0.4 percentage points between my model and the market, I'm fine considering Sawalich.

