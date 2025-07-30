2 Best MLB NRFI Bets on Wednesday 7/30/25

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

Washington Nationals at Houston Astros

As of this writing, this Washington Nationals-Houston Astros is tied for the slate's lowest total (7.5), but we aren't paying nearly as much of premium for a NRFI compared to the other games at that mark.

Houston righty Ryan Gusto has split time in the rotation and bullpen, and while he got rocked by the A's in his last outing, he's pitched a scoreless first inning in 9 of 13 starts this year. His underlying numbers the first time through the order as a starter show a respectable 4.10 xFIP, 22.2% strikeout rate, 6.8% walk rate, and 47.5% ground-ball rate.

This isn't a bad spot for Gusto to add to his NRFI tally. The Nats have a decent 28.0% YRFI rate, but that drops to 23.6% on the road. Their production in the opening inning has really fallen off this summer, too, as they have the worst first-inning K rate (29.3%) and second-worst first-inning wRC+ (69) dating back to the start of June.

Washington southpaw MacKenzie Gore has had some mixed results lately but hasn't allowed a run in 15 of 21 first innings. This is backed by an excellent 3.13 xFIP and 31.2% strikeout rate the first time through the order.

Although Gore will have to contend with a righty-heavy Houston lineup, the Astros have been one of the best matchups for NRFIs this season. Houston ranks 29th in both YRFI rate (22.2%) and first-inning runs per game (0.33).

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels

Right-handers Nathan Eovaldi and Jose Soriano are strong candidates to combine for a NRFI on Wednesday.

The Texas Rangers have worked their way up to 16th in YRFI rate (27.8%), but they still rank just 25th in first-inning wRC+ (93) and 27th in first-inning ISO (.130). They should generally be a plus matchup for the Angels' Soriano.

Soriano has lifted his ground-ball rate to new heights this year (67.5%), and it's even more ridiculous the first time through the order (73.8%). Even with a modest K rate (20.0%), the minuscule number of fly balls has led to him giving up a mere 0.50 HR/9. He's produced a NRFI in 17 of 22 starts.

The Los Angeles Angels actually own the league's top YRFI rate (36.1%), but they also carry the second-highest strikeout rate (28.1%) and third-highest BABIP (.330) in the first inning, so they could be due for regression. This also tracks with the Angels being closer to a league-average offense overall this season.

In any case, Eovaldi is well-equipped to log a scoreless first inning regardless of the matchup. He hasn't allowed a first-inning earned run in 15 of 17 starts, sporting a 3.14 xFIP, 24.8% strikeout rate, 6.5% walk rate, and 54.5% ground-ball rate the first time through the order.

