3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 7/30/25

Hunter Goodman is in a smash spot today against lefty Kolby Allard.

With the platoon advantage this season, Goodman boasts a .346 wOBA, 40.3% hard-hit rate and 52.2% fly-ball rate. He's also -- as weird as it is to say -- been better away from Coors. On the road, he's rocking a 44.9% hard-hit rate and .385 wOBA -- compared to a .334 wOBA and 39.1% hard-hit rate at home.

Allard is not very good. He owns a 4.76 SIERA and 13.1% strikeout rate. Over a small sample, righties have mashed him to the tune of a .341 wOBA with a hard-to-believe 9.9% K rate.

After Allard completes his day, Goodman will see a Cleveland Guardians bullpen that has the 10th-worst xFIP over the last 30 days (4.23) and just lost superstar closer Emmanuel Clase to suspension.

Despite a goose egg last night, Goodman is still averaging 2.2 total bases per game over his last five, and he's in a great spot to keep it rolling.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to have a lot of offensive success today at Great American Ball Park, with LA listed at -104 to go over 5.5 runs. I like Freddie Freeman's chances to get in on the fun.

The Dodgers are taking on Nick Martinez, a righty who is struggling this campaign en route to a 4.48 SIERA, 17.2% K rate and 8.3% swinging-strike rate. He's also giving up a 42.3% fly-ball rate to left-handed hitters. Putting Martinez in a hitter-friendly park against this Dodgers offense isn't likely to go well for the Cincinnati Reds.

The Reds' bullpen probably won't fare much better than Martinez as they sit 20th in wOBA for the year (4.18).

In his age-35 season, Freeman is showing signs of decline but is still producing quality numbers, including a .357 wOBA. Against RHP, Freeman is showing a .375 wOBA.

He is projected to hit fourth -- right behind Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Will Smith. It's about as good of an RBI spot as you could ask for. It helps that Mookie is starting to get on track as he's tallied four hits across the first two games of the series in Cincy.

There's a lot to like about the Seattle Mariners' offense today against Jeffrey Springs, and that puts me on Mitch Garver to drive in a run.

Springs is, at best, a pedestrian hurler. He's pitched to a 4.55 SIERA and 18.9% strikeout rate this year. He's had a tough time keeping the ball in the yard at the Athletics' temporary home in Sacramento, giving up 1.88 homers per nine innings at home. At home versus righties, Springs has an ugly 5.02 xFIP.

The A's bullpen is just as bad as the Athletics have the fifth-worst reliever xFIP (4.42).

Seattle is getting a big park-factor boost today as Sutter Health Park has been the second-best offensive park in 2025, and Garver is typically in the lineup against southpaws. He's got a 43.3% fly-ball rate in the split this year and a 50.5% fly-ball rate against LHP last season.

