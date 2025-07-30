3 Best MLB Bets and Predictions for Wednesday 7/30/25

When you're betting a moneyline, run line, or total in Major League Baseball, you've got to weight a healthy number of factors -- from the starting pitcher to the bullpen and even defense.

After considering those factors, which bets stand out across today's action?

We're going to run through that below, discussing my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. For additional insights, you can also check out our daily MLB player prop projections.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB Betting Picks

Colorado Rockies at Cleveland Guardians

On Wednesday, the Cleveland Guardians are expected to have Kolby Allard open the game and potentially give Cleveland a couple of innings before handing the ball to the bullpen. Taking that into account, the Colorado Rockies could have a chance to plate a couple of runs early in the contest before squaring off against Cleveland's relievers, who have the 11th-worst SIERA (3.96) and 4th-worst xFIP (4.55) over the last 30 days.

With Allard being a left-handed hurler, it's worth noting that the Rockies have logged the 4th-best wOBA (.346), 13th-best wRC+ (109), 7th-best ISO (.214), and 6th-lowest strikeout rate (19.3%) versus southpaws in the same 30-day sample mentioned above. And since returning from the All-Star break on July 18, Colorado has tallied the eighth-best wOBA (.341) and sixth-best ISO (.203) in baseball.

Colorado Rockies Total Runs Colorado Rockies Jul 30 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Across their last 10 games since July 18, the Rockies have notched four-plus runs in 6 of them, including in 4 of their last 6 contests. Even with Allard carrying a 2.83 ERA this season, his 28th percentile xBA (.264) and 2nd percentile strikeout rate (13.1%) shouldn't cause much concern for Colorado's lineup.

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees

There will be two pitchers who have experienced shaky outings in recent starts taking the mound in Wednesday's clash between the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees. Zack Littell has largely struggled for the majority of the 2025 campaign, earning the 19th-worst SIERA (4.27), 18th-worst xFIP (4.21), and 2nd-worst HR/9 (1.82) among qualified pitchers.

Meanwhile, Will Warren is in the 41st percentile in xERA (4.07), 16th percentile in walk rate (10.8%), 38th percentile in barrel rate (9.1%), and 20th percentile in hard-hit rate (44.6%). While Littell has given up a total of 23 hits and 10 earned runs across his last three starts, Warren has coughed up 16 hits and 9 earned runs in his last three appearances.

The Yankees should have no issues putting up runs against Littell, and Tampa Bay also gets to benefit from facing a New York bullpen that is reeling in recent weeks. Over the last 30 days, the Yankees' relievers have posted the third-worst SIERA (4.48), third-worst xFIP (4.54), second-worst WHIP (1.51), and fourth-lowest strikeout rate (19.4%), setting the Rays up for plenty of success at the plate.

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels

Whenever the Texas Rangers have Nathan Eovaldi on the bump, they're always in position to win and/or secure a lead early. Throughout his first 17 starts and 96.0 innings pitched in 2025, Eovaldi sports a stellar 2.95 SIERA and 2.78 xFIP, and he ranks in the 82nd percentile or better in strikeout rate (27.4%), walk rate (4.9%), and groundball rate (52.5%).

Since the start of July, Eovaldi has been even more dominant, registering the 11th-best SIERA (2.89), 7th-best xFIP (2.67), and 10th-best WHIP (0.89) among qualified starters during that span. On Wednesday, Eovaldi will take the mound against a Los Angeles Angels squad that has the 13th-worst wOBA (.315), 9th-worst wRC+ (100), and 2nd-highest strikeout rate (25.4%) versus right-handed pitching this season.

First 5 Innings Result First 5 Innings Result Texas Rangers +106 View more odds in Sportsbook

Despite Jose Soriano being a pitcher who can limit damage via his 100th percentile groundball rate (68.5%), he's still in the 43rd percentile in xERA (4.02), 40th percentile in xBA (.255), 16th percentile in walk rate (10.8%), and 6th percentile in hard-hit rate (48.1%). Aside from the Rangers scoring five runs against Soriano back on July 8, their bats have shown signs of life in the last 30 days, earning the 10th-best wOBA (.327), 11th-best wRC+ (110), and 12th-best ISO (.175) in that sample.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost for 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any MLB game happening July 30th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.