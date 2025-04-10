Best NASCAR Bets and Predictions for the Food City 500 at Bristol

For this year's NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol, it's hard to know what to expect.

Last spring's race was a madhouse with massive tire degradation and drivers having to pit every 40 to 50 laps.

The fall was a completely 180 with reduced wear and a dominant Kyle Larson victory.

What will we get this time around? Great question! Wish I knew.

It forces us to bake in some extra variance when trying to model the race, and it means I'd rather take some swipes at longshots with a path to win rather than place a larger bet on something deemed potentially more likely.

Luckily, FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR betting odds give us options for that. Let's dig into my model's pre-practice simulations and then discuss a couple long-ish-shot outrights I like early in the week.

NASCAR Predictions for Bristol

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Top 10 Denny Hamlin 15.48% 39.00% 55.00% 73.72% Kyle Larson 11.76% 35.84% 53.16% 73.22% Christopher Bell 7.52% 24.56% 42.92% 69.26% William Byron 7.06% 20.70% 33.98% 59.14% Ryan Blaney 6.62% 20.14% 33.14% 58.06% Chase Elliott 5.90% 17.50% 27.74% 50.24% Tyler Reddick 5.56% 15.98% 25.82% 47.10% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Betting Picks for Bristol

You don't gotta dig back far to see Chris Buescher has the upside to win here. He did just that in the 2022 fall race, the first Next Gen Bristol race on concrete. I think he can do it again.

Buescher's form has been mixed at best, but he did show life last week. He turned an eighth-place average running position at Darlington into a sixth-place finish. Darlington and Bristol both feature high banking, so I don't mind putting stock into that run. Buescher was also fifth in Nashville last year, another concrete track on the schedule.

Bristol has long been a plus track for Buescher as he claimed his second career top five here as a rookie. I've got him a full percentage point above market, so I'm down to give him a spin again.

Las Vegas isn't a comp track for Bristol, so Josh Berry's win there doesn't matter. It does, though, show he has speed, and that's enticing for a former short-track ace.

Berry made his name dominating the CARS Tour, a late-model stock series that races at short tracks. That earned him Xfinity Series rides with JR Motorsports, where he won at Martinsville in 2021 before turning full-time in 2022. He won at Dover that year, the other high-banked concrete track in NASCAR. He was runner-up at Dover the year after.

Bristol hasn't been as good as Dover for Berry, but the overlap should be there. Historically, my model has been below market on Berry as he wasn't someone who dominated in the Xfinity Series. Thus, I find it extra interesting that it has him at 4.6% to win, up from 3.0% implied.

