Best NASCAR Bets and Predictions for the Cook Out 400 in Martinsville

Ryan Blaney is a cursed man.

He has had big speed each of the past three races only to see it all go up in smoke -- quite literally, with his day ending twice with a blown engine.

As a bettor, you'd hope that'd allow us to get him at a discount this week at Martinsville, one of his best tracks.

Alas.

Despite the issues, Blaney is the favorite in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR betting odds, sitting at +450. My model agrees that he is the favorite -- it's just not quite high enough on him to bet him.

Instead, the best value seems to lie lower in the non-outright markets.

Let's start by running through my model's simulations of the race prior to practice and qualifying. Then, we'll lay out my favorite bets of the week.

NASCAR Predictions for Martinsville

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Top 10 Ryan Blaney 15.54% 37.90% 52.82% 74.58% Denny Hamlin 12.04% 32.26% 47.38% 70.38% Chase Elliott 9.62% 27.30% 43.02% 66.22% William Byron 9.40% 25.20% 39.34% 63.82% Christopher Bell 7.86% 22.24% 35.66% 60.72% Kyle Larson 6.78% 20.46% 33.32% 58.08% Joey Logano 6.08% 18.96% 30.52% 55.40% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Betting Picks for Martinsville

Even with only two career top-10s at Martinsville across 16 races, Daniel Suarez has shown speed here in the past. I think his finishes are leading to his being underrated in the market.

We've had six Next-Gen era races at Martinsville. Although Suarez's best finish is 12th, he has had a pair of top-10 average running positions. He had two crashes and a costly pit-road speeding penalty across the other four races, leading to poor results.

That speed should still be there, though, and Suarez was broadly solid on short, flat tracks last year. He was 10th in both Richmond and Phoenix down the stretch, both supported by a top-15 average running position. That -- combined with the track history -- is why my model has him at 27.4% to finish top 10, up from 22.2% implied.

Short, flat tracks are likely Austin Dillon's best track type, and this number doesn't reflect that.

Obviously Dillon caught attention last year for his chaotic win in Richmond, another short, flat track. He followed that up with a seventh-place run in Martinsville, and he was 12th in Phoenix this year. Dillon had another top 10 in Gateway, a bigger track but one that does lack banking.

Dillon has two top-10s and a 12th in six Next-Gen races in Martinsville. That kind of track record boosts him to 18.3% to finish top 10 in my model, well clear of his 12.5% implied odds.

