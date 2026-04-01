Best MLB Same Game Parlay for Wednesday 4/1/26
Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.
Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.
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Today's Best MLB Same Game Parlay
Wednesday’s MLB slate presents several strong angles, but the best Same Game Parlay (SGP) opportunity comes from a matchup with a clear pitching edge, lineup advantage, and correlated game script:
Rockies vs Blue Jays
This game checks every box for building a profitable SGP:
- Elite strikeout pitcher (Gausman)
- Weak road offense (Colorado)
- Strong home lineup (Toronto)
Parlay Legs:
- Blue Jays Moneyline
- Kevin Gausman OVER 7.5 Strikeouts
- Under 7.5 Total Runs
Why This Same Game Parlay Works
This SGP is built around one of the strongest projections on the board:
Toronto controls the game behind Kevin Gausman
Each leg is tightly correlated:
- If Gausman dominates → strikeouts go up
- If Gausman dominates → Rockies don’t score → Under hits
- If Rockies don’t score → Blue Jays win
Leg 1: Blue Jays Moneyline
Step-by-step analysis:
1. Starting pitching mismatch
- Kevin Gausman vs Kyle Freeland
- Gausman: elite strikeout pitcher
- Freeland: contact-based, lower ceiling
2. Rockies road struggles
Historically:
- Rockies offense declines significantly outside Coors Field
- Lower batting averages
- Higher strikeout rates
3. Toronto lineup advantage
Blue Jays:
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
- George Springer
- Daulton Varsho
- Alejandro Kirk
Much deeper lineup than Colorado.
Betting Insight:
Toronto has:
- Better pitching
- Better offense
- Home field advantage
Prediction:
Blue Jays win comfortably.
SGP Leg: Blue Jays ML
Leg 2: Kevin Gausman OVER 7.5 Strikeouts
Deep analysis:
1. Elite strikeout metrics
- One of MLB’s best splitter pitchers
- High whiff rate vs both lefties and righties
2. Matchup vs Rockies
Stat trends:
- Rockies strike out more on the road
- Struggle vs high-velocity + off-speed combo pitchers
3. Pitch count projection
- Likely 90–100 pitches
- 6–7 innings
4. Historical performance
Gausman has consistently:
- Produced high strikeout games vs weaker offenses
- Dominated contact-heavy teams
Projection:
7 innings → 8–10 strikeouts
Prediction:
Gausman clears strikeout total.
SGP Leg: Gausman OVER 7.5 Ks
Leg 3: Under 7.5 Total Runs
Why this total is correlated:
1. Gausman suppression factor
If Gausman performs:
- Rockies likely score ≤2 runs
2. Game script
Toronto:
- Likely plays from ahead
- Less need for aggressive offense late
3. Rockies offensive limitations
- Weak road splits
- Limited power outside Coors
4. Freeland’s pitching style
- Ground-ball pitcher
- Can limit big innings
Projection:
Final score range:
- 5–2
- 4–1
Prediction:
Game stays under total.
SGP Leg: Under 7.5 Runs
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.